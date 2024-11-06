Bearded Theory Festival 2025: Headliners, line-up, tickets & more

Iggy Pop, Manic Street Preachers and The Sisters of Mercy will headline Bearded Theory 2025. Picture: Jimmy Fontaine, Alex Lake, Jim Dyson/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Derbyshire festival has shared the first wave of acts for 2025 with Iggy Pop, Manic Street Preachers and The Sisters of Mercy at the top of the bill.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bearded Theory has shared its line-up for 2025.

The Derbyshire festival will return to the idyllic Catton Park from 21st - 25th May next year, with Iggy Pop, Manic Street Preachers and The Sisters of Mercy as headliners.

Joining them on the bill are the likes of Leftfield, Yard Act, The Mary Wallopers, CMAT and many more.

Get the full line-up so far and find out how to buy tickets.

READ MORE:

When date does Bearded Theory 2025 take place?

Bearded Theory's next instalment will take place from 21st - 25th May 2025 at Catton Park, Derbyshire.

Who's headlining Bearded Theory 2025?

Bearded Theory 2025 will headlined by the Godfather of Punk Iggy Pop, the Welsh veteran rockers Manic Street Preachers and English rock institution The Sisters of Mercy.

Who's on the Bearded Theory 2025 line-up?

Joining Iggy Pop, Manic Street Preachers and The Sisters of Mercy are:

YARD ACT

LEFTFIELD

THE MARY WALLOPERS

CMAT

NOVA TWINS

ASH

FAT DOG

THROWING MUSES

DIVORCE

THE SELECTER

NED’S ATOMIC DUSTBIN

THE LOVELY EGGS

ASIAN DUB FOUNDATION

SHONEN KNIFE

BESS ATWELL

BEANS ON TOAST

STEWART LEE

LIME GARDEN

DREAM STATE

GIRLBAND!

MOLOTOV JUKEBOX

ZION TRAIN*

ANGELINE MORRISON

MAN/WOMAN/CHAINSAW

TRUPA TRUPA

MIKI BERENYI TRIO

GETDOWN SERVICES

THE DEEP BLUE

THE NONE

GAZ BROOKFIELD AND THE COMPANY OF THIEVES

AUDIOWEB

CLT DRP*

BENTLEY RHYTHM ACE

POPES OF CHILLITOWN

CASTLE RAT*

MERRY HELL

DAKKA SKANKS

SLANEY BAY*

SLAY DUGGEE

JESS SILK TRIO*

3 DAFT MONKEYS

MIDNIGHT RODEO*

THE BRANDY THIEVES*

THE BAR-STEWARD SONS OF VAL DOONICAN

With more acts to be announced...

*Performing on Thursday

How to buy tickets to Bearded Theory 2025:

Tickets for Bearded Theory 2025 are on sale now at beardedtheory.com. Payment plans for the festival are also available.

Manics - If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next at Ally Pally Park

READ MORE: