Bearded Theory Festival 2025: Headliners, line-up, tickets & more
6 November 2024, 09:00
The Derbyshire festival has shared the first wave of acts for 2025 with Iggy Pop, Manic Street Preachers and The Sisters of Mercy at the top of the bill.
Bearded Theory has shared its line-up for 2025.
The Derbyshire festival will return to the idyllic Catton Park from 21st - 25th May next year, with Iggy Pop, Manic Street Preachers and The Sisters of Mercy as headliners.
Joining them on the bill are the likes of Leftfield, Yard Act, The Mary Wallopers, CMAT and many more.
Get the full line-up so far and find out how to buy tickets.
When date does Bearded Theory 2025 take place?
Bearded Theory's next instalment will take place from 21st - 25th May 2025 at Catton Park, Derbyshire.
Who's headlining Bearded Theory 2025?
Bearded Theory 2025 will headlined by the Godfather of Punk Iggy Pop, the Welsh veteran rockers Manic Street Preachers and English rock institution The Sisters of Mercy.
Who's on the Bearded Theory 2025 line-up?
Joining Iggy Pop, Manic Street Preachers and The Sisters of Mercy are:
- YARD ACT
- LEFTFIELD
- THE MARY WALLOPERS
- CMAT
- NOVA TWINS
- ASH
- FAT DOG
- THROWING MUSES
- DIVORCE
- THE SELECTER
- NED’S ATOMIC DUSTBIN
- THE LOVELY EGGS
- ASIAN DUB FOUNDATION
- SHONEN KNIFE
- BESS ATWELL
- BEANS ON TOAST
- STEWART LEE
- LIME GARDEN
- DREAM STATE
- GIRLBAND!
- MOLOTOV JUKEBOX
- ZION TRAIN*
- ANGELINE MORRISON
- MAN/WOMAN/CHAINSAW
- TRUPA TRUPA
- MIKI BERENYI TRIO
- GETDOWN SERVICES
- THE DEEP BLUE
- THE NONE
- GAZ BROOKFIELD AND THE COMPANY OF THIEVES
- AUDIOWEB
- CLT DRP*
- BENTLEY RHYTHM ACE
- POPES OF CHILLITOWN
- CASTLE RAT*
- MERRY HELL
- DAKKA SKANKS
- SLANEY BAY*
- SLAY DUGGEE
- JESS SILK TRIO*
- 3 DAFT MONKEYS
- MIDNIGHT RODEO*
- THE BRANDY THIEVES*
- THE BAR-STEWARD SONS OF VAL DOONICAN
With more acts to be announced...
*Performing on Thursday
How to buy tickets to Bearded Theory 2025:
Tickets for Bearded Theory 2025 are on sale now at beardedtheory.com. Payment plans for the festival are also available.
Manics - If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next at Ally Pally Park
