Iggy Pop announces UK shows with landmark gig at London's Alexandra Palace in 2025

Iggy Pop has announced a show at the north London venue. Picture: Jimmy Fontaine

By Jenny Mensah

The punk icon has announced two UK gigs including a landmark show at Ally Pally next year. Find out how to buy tickets.

Iggy Pop has announced two UK shows, including an unmissable gig at Alexandra Palace next year.

The godfather of punk will celebrate his blistering five-decade plus career with a show at the iconic north London venue on Wednesday 28th May 2025.

The rare London gig will see the 77-year-old legend treat fans to a blistering set, featuring favourites from his days with The Stooges such as Raw Power and I Wanna Be Your Dog to his well-known solo hits, including The Passenger and Lust For Life as well as material from his most recent album Every Loser.

Get the full details on Iggy Pop's London date and how to buy tickets below.

Iggy Pop is set to play Alexandra Palace on Wednesday 28th May. Picture: Press

When does Iggy Pop play Alexandra Palace?

Iggy Pop will play a headline show at Alexandra Palace on Wednesday 28th May 2025.

The punk icon has also announced a show at the O2 Academy Glasgow, with tickets on sale via gigsinscotland.com and ticketmaster.co.uk on Friday 8th November from 9am.

Iggy Pop - The Passenger (Official Video)

How to buy tickets to Iggy Pop at Alexandra Palace:

Tickets to Iggy Pop's Ally Pally show go on general sale via iggypop.com on Friday 8th November 2024 at 9am.

O2 pre-sale takes place on Wednesday 6th November at 9am.

The Live Nation pre-sale takes place on Thursday, 7th November at 9am.

Access to Preferred Tickets is available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK on Friday, 8th November, at 9am. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.

