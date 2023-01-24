Aphex Twin and Bonobo for Field Day 2023

Aphex Twin will headline Field Day 2023. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The acts for Field Day at Victoria Park have been confirmed for 2023. Find out who's on the line-up and how to get tickets.

All Points East presents Field Day has announced it's line-up for 2023 with Aphex Twin aka Richard D James and Bonobo at the top of the bill.

The festival - which takes place at Victoria Park - will also see a full line-up of acts and special guests on the bill including fever Ray, Jon Hopkins and SBTRKT.

Find out who's on the full line-up for APE presents Field Day 2023 and how to buy tickets.

When is Field Day 2023?

APE Presents Field Day takes place on 19th August 2023.

Who's headlining Field Day 2023?

Aphex Twin will headline Field Day 2023 on 18th August this year.

Whose on the 2023 Field Day line-up?

Joining Aphex Twin on the line-up so far is Bonobo, Arca, Fever Ray, Jayda G, John Hopkins, Kelela, Moderat, SBTRKT, Sudan Arhives, TSHA, Actress, Desire, Giulia Tess, Hagop Tchaparian, Kai Campos: Mount Kimbie, LSDXOXO, Juliana Huxtable, MAFRO, Surusinghe and more to be announced.

👉Luno presents APE: @fielddaylondon is back Saturday 19 August, with a killer lineup led by headlining sets from Aphex Twin and @si_bonobo and appearances from Fever Ray, Jon Hopkins, Kelela and more 👈



Tickets go on general sale Friday 27 January at 11am. pic.twitter.com/xCILAcg0W4 — All Points East (@allpointseastuk) January 24, 2023

When do Field Day 2023 tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale Friday 27th January at 11am from

Where is Field Day 2023?

Field Day takes place at the site of All Points East festival in Victoria Park, London. Its closest tube stations are Mile End and Bethnal Green.

Last year's Field Day saw performances from Kraftwerk and The Chemical Brothers.

