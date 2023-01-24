Rock en Seine festival confirms headliners for 2023

Billie Eilish, Placebo, The Strokes, The Chemical Brothers and Florence + The Machine will headline Rock en Seine 2023. Picture: Press

The Parisian festival has announced its incredible line-up for 2023, with headliners in Billie Eilish, Placebo, The Chemical Brothers and Florence + The Machine and The Strokes.

Rock en Seine Festival have announced more details of their 2023 line-up.

The festival - which takes place at Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, Paris on 23rd, 25th, 26th and 27th August 2023 - will play host to headliners, which include Billie Eilish, Placebo, The Chemical Brothers and Florence + The Machine and The Strokes.

Find out everything we know about the 20th anniversary of the festival so far, including who's headlining, who joins them on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

What dates does Rock en Seine Festival 2023 take place?

Rock en Seine takes place at Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, Paris on 23rd, 25th, 26th and 27th August 2023.

Rock en Seine Festival returns for 2023. Picture: Christian Bertrand / Alamy Stock Photo

Who is headlining Rock en Seine Festival 2023?

This year's festival will see headline sets from Billie Eilish, Placebo, The Chemical Brothers and Florence + The Machine and The Strokes.

What's the Rock en Seine Festival 2023 Line-up?

Joining Billie Eilish, Placebo, The Chemical Brothers and Florence + The Machine and The Strokes on the line-up are the likes of Tove Lo, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, FoalsbFever Ray and more. See the day splits below so far.

Wednesday 23rd August:

Billie Eilish

Girl in Red

Tove Lo

Hannah Grae

Friday 25th August:

Placebo

Fever Ray

Turnstile

Bertrand Belin

Saturday 26th August:

The Chemical Brothers and Florence & The Machine

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Tamino

Charlotte De Witte

Dry Cleaning

Sunday 27th August:

The Strokes

Foals

Angel Olsen

Wet Leg

The Murder Capital

Flavien Berger

Can you buy tickets for Rock en Seine Festival 2023?

Yes. Tickets for 23rd August go on sale 25th January at 11am GMT / 12pm CET Tickets for 25th, 26th, 27th August go on sale 26th January at 11am GMT / 12pm CET

Visit https://www.rockenseine.com/en/ for more.

What else can you expect from Rock en Seine Festival?

Matthieu Ducos, GM at Rock en Seine Festival, says: “20 years already we started the show. We are very proud of the journey so far but the best is yet to come. After a very successful returning 2022 edition, we are very excited about the lineup for this year, mixing the very best of the new pop stars and historic rock bands the fans have been longing to see for years.”