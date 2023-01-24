Rock en Seine festival confirms headliners for 2023

24 January 2023, 12:27

Billie Eilish, Placebo, The Strokes, The Chemical Brothers and Florence + The Machine will headline Rock en Seine 2023
Billie Eilish, Placebo, The Strokes, The Chemical Brothers and Florence + The Machine will headline Rock en Seine 2023. Picture: Press

The Parisian festival has announced its incredible line-up for 2023, with headliners in Billie Eilish, Placebo, The Chemical Brothers and Florence + The Machine and The Strokes.

Rock en Seine Festival have announced more details of their 2023 line-up.

The festival - which takes place at Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, Paris on 23rd, 25th, 26th and 27th August 2023 - will play host to headliners, which include Billie Eilish, Placebo, The Chemical Brothers and Florence + The Machine and The Strokes.

Find out everything we know about the 20th anniversary of the festival so far, including who's headlining, who joins them on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

READ MORE: The Strokes to headline All Points East 2023

What dates does Rock en Seine Festival 2023 take place?

Rock en Seine takes place at Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, Paris on 23rd, 25th, 26th and 27th August 2023.

Rock en Seine Festival
Rock en Seine Festival returns for 2023. Picture: Christian Bertrand / Alamy Stock Photo

Who is headlining Rock en Seine Festival 2023?

This year's festival will see headline sets from Billie Eilish, Placebo, The Chemical Brothers and Florence + The Machine and The Strokes.

What's the Rock en Seine Festival 2023 Line-up?

Joining Billie Eilish, Placebo, The Chemical Brothers and Florence + The Machine and The Strokes on the line-up are the likes of Tove Lo, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, FoalsbFever Ray and more. See the day splits below so far.

Wednesday 23rd August:

  • Billie Eilish
  • Girl in Red
  • Tove Lo
  • Hannah Grae

Friday 25th August:

  • Placebo
  • Fever Ray
  • Turnstile
  • Bertrand Belin

Saturday 26th August:

  • The Chemical Brothers and Florence & The Machine
  • Yeah Yeah Yeahs
  • Tamino
  • Charlotte De Witte
  • Dry Cleaning

Sunday 27th August:

  • The Strokes
  • Foals
  • Angel Olsen
  • Wet Leg
  • The Murder Capital
  • Flavien Berger

Can you buy tickets for Rock en Seine Festival 2023?

Yes. Tickets for 23rd August go on sale 25th January at 11am GMT / 12pm CET Tickets for 25th, 26th, 27th August go on sale 26th January at 11am GMT / 12pm CET

Visit https://www.rockenseine.com/en/ for more.

What else can you expect from Rock en Seine Festival?

Matthieu Ducos, GM at Rock en Seine Festival, says: “20 years already we started the show. We are very proud of the journey so far but the best is yet to come. After a very successful returning 2022 edition, we are very excited about the lineup for this year, mixing the very best of the new pop stars and historic rock bands the fans have been longing to see for years.”

More on Festivals

Heading out on tour in 2023: Arctic Monkeys, Paramore and Blur

The 23 biggest gigs and tours to come in 2023

Noel Gallagher 2022

Noel Gallagher to headline South Facing Festival 2023: How to buy tickets

Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra will headline 1975

Latitude Festival 2023: Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra to headline

Latitude Festival 2023