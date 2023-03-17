Jungle to headline All Points East 2023

Jungle are set to headline All Points East this year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Busy Earnin' outfit will play a UK exclusive performance on Saturday 26th August. Find out how to buy tickets.

Jungle have been confirmed for All Points East 2023.

The electro-soul outfit will play a headline set at the East London Festival on Saturday 26th August, in what will be a UK exclusive performance.

They'll be joined on the bill by a stellar supporting line-up, which includes neo-soul legend Erykah Badu, in-demand French DJ Folamour, acclaimed jazz collective BADBADNOTGOOD and many more.

Find out everything we know about the date so far and how to buy tickets.

What date are Jungle at All Points East 2023?

Jungle are set to headline All Points East on Saturday 26th August 2023. The outfit - founded by Josh Lloyd-Wattson and Tom McFarland - will play hits from across their three albums Jungle (2014), For Ever (2018), Loving in Stereo (2021), hits including Busy Earnin' and Keep Moving, plus 2022 hits Good Times and Problemz.

Who's on Jungle's All Points East line-up?

Joining the Jungle on the line-up are the likes of Erykah Badu, in-demand French DJ Folamour, acclaimed jazz collective BADBADNOTGOOD, plus 070 Shake, Charlotte Day Wilson, Lil Silva, Ragz Originale and Pretty Girl, with many more to be announced.

How to buy Haim All Points East tickets:

Tickets go on general sale on Tuesday 21st March at 10am GMT via allpointseastfestival.com.

What are the stage times for Haim All Points East 2023?

Stage times will be confirmed closer to the time.

Stormzy was the first headliner announced for All Points East 2023. Picture: Press

Who's headlining All Points East 2023?

See the line-up so far:

Friday 18th August 2023: Stormzy presents This is What We Mean day

day Friday 25th August 2023: The Strokes

Saturday 26th August 2023: Jungle

Monday 28th August 2023: Haim

The Strokes will also headline All Points East this year. Picture: Press/Jason McDonald

