What are Echo & The Bunnymen's best songs?

Echo & The Bunnymen in 1982: Ian McCulloch, Les Pattinson, Will Sargeant and Pete De Freitas. Picture: Peter Noble/Redferns/Getty

The Liverpool post-punk legends fronted by Ian McCulloch made some of the most memorable tracks of the 1980s and 90s. But which of their songs have been played the most?

By Radio X

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emerging from the vibrant live music scene of Liverpool in the late 1970s, Echo & The Bunnymen quickly became one of the key post-punk bands of the 80s. Singer Ian McCulloch was well-known in the city as one of the legendary "Crucial Three" with Julian Cope and Pete Wylie and his dark charisma and often barbed comments made him the ideal frontman. McCulloch formed the Bunnymen with guitarist Will Sergeant and bassist Les Pattinson, and were soon joined by drummer Pete De Freitas.

Commercial success followed critical success and the band were making inroads in the United States when McCulloch left for a solo career in 1988. The death of De Freitas not longer afterwards called time on the band, but a reformation in the latter half of the 1990s brought them new fans and McCulloch and Sargeant continue to tour under the name to this day.

As the classic single The Killing Moon turns 40 years old in January 2024, we ask: what are the Bunnymen's most-played tracks? Let's take a look...