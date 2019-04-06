10 song lyrics with bad grammar

Not every great song has great lyrics - but some don't even make sense!

Let's take a look at some of the biggest grammatical crimes in music.

Paul McCartney and Wings: Live And Let Die Often cited as a huge clanger from Sir Paul: "But in this ever changing world in which we live in / Makes you give in and cry." But the lyric is actually "But IF this ever-changing world…" which makes perfect sense! But there are many other songs that don't follow the grammatical rules...

Pink Floyd - Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2) "We don't need no education." We beg to differ, you kids! Get back to school!

Space - The Female of the Species Scouse wonders Space dealt with clever, funny lyrics about modern British life. Well, clever in most cases. They also occasionally dipped into slip-ups like "The female of the species is more deadlier than the male". Tsk tsk.

The Doors - LA Woman Jim Morrison might have been a poet, but he struggled a bit with this one: "If they say I never loved you, you know they are a liar".

Radiohead - Creep Creep is about not fitting in. "I wish I was special" would sound so much better if it was "I wish I were special", wouldn't it? And don't even get us started on Thom vs Tom.

The Wannadies - You And Me Song Shouldn't that be "You And I Song"?

The Rolling Stones - (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction Rock 'n' roll's most famous double negative? To be honest, "I can't get any satisfaction" isn't quite the same.

AC/DC - Let There Be Rock "Let there be drums, and there was drums." Although criticising AC/DC for bad grammar is a bit like criticising the sea for being wet...

Blur - Jubilee "He dresses incorrectly… no one told him seventeen… he not mean enough."

The White Stripes - My Doorbell "I'm thinking about my doorbell/When you gonna ring it?" Look Jack, your doorbell might need ringing (ahem) but your English skills need a little boning up, it should be "When ARE you going to ring it?". Of course.