The Top 10 most-streamed English rock and indie bands

23 April 2024, 14:43

Huge streaming numbers for Coldplay, The Beatles, Queen and Arctic Monkeys
Huge streaming numbers for Coldplay, The Beatles, Queen and Arctic Monkeys. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd/PictureLux/The Hollywood Archive/Alamy Stock Photo

23rd April is St George's Day... so Radio X wondered which English bands have the most streams and video views in the digital age? The results may surprise you...

England has spawned a huge amount of world-famous and record-breaking rock bands. But in the digital era, how do massive record sales translate into streams and video views?

Radio X has done the working out. Here are the Top 10 English rock and indie bands - that's bands formed and originally based in England - in terms of total number of Spotify streams PLUS their total number of YouTube video views as of the date of publication.

And there are a couple of surprises in there, too!

  1. Coldplay

    • 31 billion Spotify streams
    • 16 billion YouTube views
    • Formed: London, England, 1996
    • Members: Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, Will Champion.
    • Most streamed track: Something Just Like This (with The Chainsmokers, 2017)

    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Lyric)

  2. Queen

    • 21 billion Spotify streams
    • 9.9 billion YouTube views
    • Formed: London, England, 1970
    • Members: Freddie Mercury, Brian May, John Deacon, Roger Taylor
    • Most streamed track: Bohemian Rhapsody (1975)

    Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody (Official Video Remastered)

  3. The Beatles

    • 18 billion Spotify streams
    • 3.4 billion YouTube views
    • Formed: Liverpool, England, 1960
    • Members: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr
    • Most streamed track: Here Comes The Sun (1969)

    The Beatles - Here Comes The Sun (2019 Mix)

  4. Arctic Monkeys

    • 17 billion Spotify streams
    • 3.8 billion YouTube views
    • Formed: Sheffield, Yorkshire, England, 2002
    • Members: Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook, Nick O’Malley
    • Most streamed track: Do I Wanna Know? (2013)

    Arctic Monkeys - Do I Wanna Know? (Official Video)

  5. Gorillaz

    • 8.9 billion Spotify streams
    • 4.7 billion YouTube views
    • Formed: London, England, 1998
    • Members: Murdoc Niccals, 2-D, Russel Hobbs, Noodle (Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett)
    • Most streamed track: Feel Good Inc (2005)

    Gorillaz - Feel Good Inc. (Official Video)

  6. Radiohead

    • 8.5 billion Spotify streams
    • 2.2 billion YouTube views
    • Formed: Abingdon, Oxfordshire, England, 1985
    • Members: Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood, Philip Selway, Ed O'Brien
    • Most streamed track: Creep (1992)

    Radiohead - Creep

  7. Fleetwood Mac

    • 9.9 billion Spotify streams
    • 708k YouTube views
    • Formed: London, England, 1967
    • Members: Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie (classic era)
    • Most streamed track: Dreams (1977)

    Fleetwood Mac - Dreams (Official Music Video) [4K Remaster]

  8. The Rolling Stones

    • 9.1 billion Spotify streams
    • 1.2 billion YouTube views
    • Formed: London, England, 1962
    • Members: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood (as of 2024)
    • Most streamed track: Paint It, Black (1966)

    The Rolling Stones - Paint It, Black (Official Lyric Video)

  9. Pink Floyd

    • 9.3 billion Spotify streams
    • 705k YouTube views
    • Formed: London, England, 1965
    • Members: Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Nick Mason, Richard Wright (classic era)
    • Most streamed track: Another Brick In The Wall Pt 2 (1979)

    Pink Floyd - Another Brick In The Wall, Part Two (Official Music Video)

  10. The 1975

    • 7.7 billion Spotify streams
    • 1.2 billion YouTube views
    • Formed: Wilmslow, Cheshire, England, 2002
    • Members: Matty Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald, George Daniel
    • Most streamed track: Somebody Else (2016)

    The 1975 - Somebody Else (Official Video)

