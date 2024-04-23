The Top 10 most-streamed English rock and indie bands

Huge streaming numbers for Coldplay, The Beatles, Queen and Arctic Monkeys. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd/PictureLux/The Hollywood Archive/Alamy Stock Photo

23rd April is St George's Day... so Radio X wondered which English bands have the most streams and video views in the digital age? The results may surprise you...

By Radio X

England has spawned a huge amount of world-famous and record-breaking rock bands. But in the digital era, how do massive record sales translate into streams and video views?

Radio X has done the working out. Here are the Top 10 English rock and indie bands - that's bands formed and originally based in England - in terms of total number of Spotify streams PLUS their total number of YouTube video views as of the date of publication.

And there are a couple of surprises in there, too!