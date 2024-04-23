The Top 10 most-streamed English rock and indie bands

England has spawned a huge amount of world-famous and record-breaking rock bands. But in the digital era, how do massive record sales translate into streams and video views?
Radio X has done the working out. Here are the Top 10 English rock and indie bands - that's bands formed and originally based in England - in terms of total number of Spotify streams PLUS their total number of YouTube video views as of the date of publication.
And there are a couple of surprises in there, too!
Coldplay
31 billion Spotify streams
16 billion YouTube views
Formed: London, England, 1996
Members: Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, Will Champion.
Most streamed track: Something Just Like This (with The Chainsmokers, 2017)
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Lyric)
Queen
21 billion Spotify streams
9.9 billion YouTube views
Formed: London, England, 1970
Members: Freddie Mercury, Brian May, John Deacon, Roger Taylor
Most streamed track: Bohemian Rhapsody (1975)
Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody (Official Video Remastered)
The Beatles
18 billion Spotify streams
3.4 billion YouTube views
Formed: Liverpool, England, 1960
Members: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr
Most streamed track: Here Comes The Sun (1969)
The Beatles - Here Comes The Sun (2019 Mix)
Arctic Monkeys
17 billion Spotify streams
3.8 billion YouTube views
Formed: Sheffield, Yorkshire, England, 2002
Members: Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook, Nick O’Malley
Most streamed track: Do I Wanna Know? (2013)
Arctic Monkeys - Do I Wanna Know? (Official Video)