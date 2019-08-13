10 famous left handed musicians
13 August 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 13 August 2019, 15:12
Some of the finest musicians in the world are southpaws… even though it may not be immediately obvious. Here are ten of the most notable.
Paul McCartney
The most famous musical left-hander in the world, Macca realised he couldn’t play guitar right handed when he saw a poster of country star Slim Whitman and decided to switch the order of the strings.
Kurt Cobain
The Nirvana frontman was a natural left-hander but was taught to write with his right hand. After years of having problems finding left-handed guitars, Fender made him special Mustangs once the band had become famous.
Jimi Hendrix
Contrary to popular belief, the legendary axe-man didn’t play his guitar upside down, but simply strung it the other way round.
Jimi Goodwin
The Doves bassist and singer is proudly left-handed.
Ringo Starr
Macca wasn’t the only left-hander in The Beatles! Ringo is a left-handed drummer playing a right-handed drum kit.
David Bowie
The legend was left-handed but can be seen many times playing guitar right handed.
Tony Iommi
Not only does the Black Sabbath guitarist play left-handed, but he also lost the tips of his middle and ring fingers in a horrible industrial accident when he was 17. Inspired by the jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt, who lost the use of two fingers in a fire, Iommi persisted and created plastic fingertips to help him invent heavy metal.
Damon Albarn
The Blur frontman once described himself as a “neurotic, middle-aged left handed man talking nonsense out there into the void”… but he also plays guitar right-handed.
Noel Gallagher
The former Oasis man plays right handed, but he’s a natural left-hander. He claims that guitar is the only thing he can do left-handed, and you can see he signs autographs with his left.
Billy Corgan
The Smashing Pumpkins frontman is another musician who is naturally left-handed but taught himself to play guitar right-handed.