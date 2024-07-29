The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1990

29 July 2024, 00:07

The albums of 1990: including The Black Crowes, Sinead O'Connor, Jane's Addiction and Extreme.
The albums of 1990: including The Black Crowes, Sinead O'Connor, Jane's Addiction and Extreme. Picture: Press

Let's take a look back at the year of Hard To Handle, Nothing Compares 2 U, Been Caught Stealing and More Than Words.

Radio X

By Radio X

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Turn up Radio X Classic Rock on Global Player here- dedicated to the greatest classic rock music of all time

Listen to Radio X Classic Rock on Global Player now!
Listen to Radio X Classic Rock on Global Player now! Picture: Radio X

  1. The Black Crowes – Shake Your Money Maker: release date 13th February 1990

    The debut album from the Atlanta rockers included the singles Hard To Handle, Jealous Again and Twice As Hard.

    The Black Crowes – Shake Your Money Maker cover art
    The Black Crowes – Shake Your Money Maker cover art. Picture: Alamy

  2. Thunder – Backstreet Symphony: release date 5th March 1990

    The debut album from the London rockers included Dirty Love, She's So Fine and Love Walked In.

    Thunder – Backstreet Symphony album cover
    Thunder – Backstreet Symphony album cover. Picture: Alamy

  3. Gary Moore - Still Got the Blues: release date 12th March 1990

    The eighth solo album from the Northern Irish blues master included guest appearances from Albert King and George Harrison, and the singles Still Got the Blues (For You) and Walking By Myself.

    Gary Moore - Still Got the Blues cover art
    Gary Moore - Still Got the Blues cover art. Picture: Alamy

  4. Sinead O'Connor - I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got - 12th March 1990

    The singer-songwriter's second album included the smash hit Prince cover Nothing Compares 2 U, which was No 1 in the UK for four weeks.

    Sinead O'Connor - I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got album cover artwork
    Sinead O'Connor - I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  5. Robert Plant - Manic Nirvana: release date 19th March 1990

    The fifth album from the former Led Zeppelin frontman included the singles Hurting Kind (I've Got My Eyes On You) and Your Ma Said You Cried in Your Sleep Last Night.

    Robert Plant - Manic Nirvana album cover
    Robert Plant - Manic Nirvana album cover. Picture: Press

  6. Heart - Brigade: release date 26th March 1990

    The tenth album from the Wilson sisters included a British hit in All I Wanna Do Is Make Love To You, plus I Didn't Want To Need You and Stranded.

    Heart - Brigade album cover
    Heart - Brigade album cover. Picture: Alamy

  7. Fleetwood Mac - Behind the Mask: release date 9th April 1990

    After Lindsey Buckingham left the band, he was replaced for their fifteenth studio album by Billy Burnette and Rick Vito. Tracks included Save Me, Skies The Limit, In The Back Of My Mind and Hard Feelings.

    Fleetwood Mac - Behind the Mask cover art
    Fleetwood Mac - Behind the Mask cover art. Picture: Alamy

  8. Billy Idol - Charmed Life: release date 30th April 1990

    The fourth studio album from the ex-Generation X man included the singles Cradle Of Love, Prodigal Blues and a cover of The Doors' L.A. Woman.

    Billy Idol - Charmed Life cover art
    Billy Idol - Charmed Life cover art. Picture: Alamy

  9. Bruce Dickinson - Tattooed Millionaire: release date 8th May 1990

    The debut studio album from the Iron Maiden frontman saw him cover Mott The Hoople's All The Young Dudes (written by David Bowie), Tattooed Millionaire and Born In '58.

    Bruce Dickinson - Tattooed Millionaire album cover
    Bruce Dickinson - Tattooed Millionaire album cover. Picture: Press

  10. Iggy Pop – Brick By Brick: released June 1990

    Don Was took production duties on the former Stooge's ninth album included the singles Home. Livin' On The Egde Of The Night and Candy with The B52s' Kate Pierson.

    Iggy Pop – Brick By Brick cover art
    Iggy Pop – Brick By Brick cover art. Picture: Press

  11. Poison - Flesh And Blood: release date 2nd July 1990

    The third studio album from the glam metallers included the hit Unskinny Bop, plus Something To Believe In and Ride The Wind.

    Poison - Flesh And Blood album cover
    Poison - Flesh And Blood album cover. Picture: Press

  12. Extreme - Pornograffitti: release date 7th August 1990

    The second album by the Boston rock band gave birth to massive hits in More Than Words, Get The Funk Out and Hole Hearted.

    Extreme - Pornograffitti album cover
    Extreme - Pornograffitti album cover. Picture: Press

  13. Jane’s Addiction - Ritual de lo Habitual: released 21st August 1990

    Perry Farrell's alt.rock heroes released their second album, which included the huge radio hit Been Caught Stealing.

    Jane’s Addiction - Ritual de lo Habitual album cover artwork
    Jane’s Addiction - Ritual de lo Habitual album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  14. Anthrax – Persistence Of Time: release date 21st August 1990

    The fifth album from the New York thrash metallers included the singles Got The Time, In My World and Belly Of The Beast.

    Anthrax – Persistence Of Time album cover
    Anthrax – Persistence Of Time album cover. Picture: Press

  15. Alice In Chains – Facelift: release date 28th August 1990

    The debut album from the Seattle grunge band included the singles We Die Young and Man In The Box.

    Alice In Chains - Facelift album cover
    Alice In Chains - Facelift album cover. Picture: Press

  16. Living Colour – Time's Up: release date 28th August 1990

    The second album from the funk metal band spawned a UK hit in Love Reares Its Ugly Head, plus collaborations with Little Richard (on Elvis Is Dead) and rapper Doug E Fresh (on Tag Taeam Partners).

    Living Colour – Time's Up album cover
    Living Colour – Time's Up album cover. Picture: Press

  17. Neil Young & Crazy Horse - Ragged Glory: released 9th September 1990

    The "Godfather Of Grunge" proved why he was so influential on the genre with a sixth album in collaboration with the band Crazy Horse. Tracks include Mansion On The Hill, Over And Over and F**kin' Up.

    Neil Young & Crazy Horse - Ragged Glory album cover artwork
    Neil Young & Crazy Horse - Ragged Glory album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  18. Judas Priest – Painkiller: release date 14th September 1990

    Priest's twelfth album saw singer Rob Halford take leave of the band for the best part of a decade and had singles in the title track and A Touch Of Evil.

    Judas Priest – Painkiller album cover
    Judas Priest – Painkiller album cover. Picture: Press

  19. Megadeth - Rust In Peace: release date 24th September 1990

    The thrash legends' fourth studio album included the singles Hangar 18 and Holy Wars... The Punishment Due.

    Megadeth - Rust In Peace album cover
    Megadeth - Rust In Peace album cover. Picture: Press

  20. AC/DC – The Razor's Edge: release date 24th September 1990

    The Aussie rockers' twelfth studio album included the singles Thunderstruck, Moneytalks and Are You Ready.

    AC/DC – The Razor's Edge album cover
    AC/DC – The Razor's Edge album cover. Picture: Press

  21. INXS - X: released 25th September 1990

    The Aussie rock band issued the follow-up to their massive hit Kick, which included the singles Suicide Blonde, Bitter Tears and Disappear.

    INXS - X album cover artwork
    INXS - X album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  22. Iron Maiden – No Prayer For The Dying: release date 1st October 1990

    Maiden's eighth album saw Janick Gers replace Adrian Smith on guitar, but saw the veteran metal band get their only UK Number 1 to date in Bring Your Daughter ...To The Slaughter.

    Iron Maiden – No Prayer For The Dying album cover
    Iron Maiden – No Prayer For The Dying album cover. Picture: Alamy

  23. Slayer – Seasons In The Abyss: release date 9th October 1990

    The fifth album from the Californian thrash metal pioneers had singles in the shaoe of the title track and Spirit In Black.

    Slayer – Seasons In The Abyss album cover
    Slayer – Seasons In The Abyss album cover. Picture: Alamy

  24. Traveling Wilburys - Traveling Wilburys Vol. 3: release date 29th October 1990

    The ironically-titled second album from the rock supergroup again saw the supergroup of George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty and Jeff Lynne - minus the late Roy Orbison, who appeared on the first volume. Singles were She's My Baby, Inside Out and Wilbury Twist.

    Traveling Wilburys Vol. 3 album art
    Traveling Wilburys Vol. 3 album art. Picture: Press

  25. Scorpions – Crazy World: release date 6th November 1990

    The German rockers' eleventh album included their worldwide hit Wind Of Change, plus Tease Me Please Me and Send Me An Angel.

    Scorpions – Crazy World album cover art
    Scorpions – Crazy World album cover art. Picture: Alamy

More X-Lists

Amazing music videos from the 1980s: Talking Heads, New Order and The Cure

The 10 best alternative music videos of the 1980s

What's the first track on Side 2 of this classic album?

20 great Side Two, Track Ones

Manchester music legends: The Stone Roses, Oasis, Joy Division and The Smiths

The 50 best songs from Manchester

Classic albums from 1982: 1999, Rio, Hot Space and Combat Rock

The 25 best albums of 1982

Queen with Roger Taylor... with Freddie Mercury in November 1975 and on the set of Radio Ga Ga in 1984.

Which Queen songs did Roger Taylor write?

Queen