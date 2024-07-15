The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1989

15 July 2024, 17:43

The biggest albums of 1989: Steel Wheels, Trash, The Miracle and Pump
The biggest albums of 1989: Steel Wheels, Trash, The Miracle and Pump. Picture: Press

Let's cast our minds back to the year of The Miracle, Steel Wheels, Mother's Milk, Sonic Temple and Tin Machine.

  1. Lou Reed - New York: release date 10th January 1989

    The former Velvet Underground legend had something of a critical and commercial comeback with this album, his first top 20 LP since 1973's Berlin. Tracks included Dirty Blvd and Romeo Had Juliette.

    Lou Reed - New York cover artwork
    Lou Reed - New York cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

  2. Skid Row - Skid Row: release date 24th January 1989

    The debut album from the New Jersey rockers included the epic 18 And Life, Youth Gone Wild and I Remember You.

    Skid Row - Skid Row album artwork
    Skid Row - Skid Row album artwork. Picture: Alamy

  3. The Cult - Sonic Temple: release date 10th April 1989

    The fourth album from the British rockers included the singles Fire Woman, Sweet Soul Sister and Edie (Ciao Baby).

    The Cult - Sonic Temple cover art
    The Cult - Sonic Temple cover art. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

  4. Tom Petty - Full Moon Fever: release 24th April 1989

    Petty's first album without the Heartbreakers included the hits Free Fallin', Runnin' Down A Dream and I Won't Back Down.

    Tom Petty - Full Moon Fever cover art
    Tom Petty - Full Moon Fever cover art. Picture: Press

  5. Tin Machine - Tin Machine: release date 22nd May 1989

    David Bowie surprised the world when he followed up the critically-panned Glass Spider tour by forming a hard rock quartet consisting of himself, guitarist Reeves Gabrels and rhytm section Hunt and Tony Sales. Their debut album included Under The God and Prisoner Of Love, plus a cover of John Lennon's Working Class Hero.

    Tin Machine - Tin Machine album artwork
    Tin Machine - Tin Machine album artwork. Picture: Press

  6. Queen - The Miracle: release date 22nd May 1989

    Something of a comeback album for the British rock band, this was the first album to be recorded by Queen since singer Freddie Mercury was diagnosed with HIV, which adds an extra layer of poignancy in retrospect. Singles included I Want It All, Breakthru, The Invisible Man and Scandal.

    Queen - The Miracle cover art
    Queen - The Miracle cover art. Picture: Press

  7. Paul McCartney - Flowers In The Dirt: release 5th June 1989

    Macca's eighth solo album saw the ex-Beatle collaborate with songwriter Elvis Costello for a critically-acclaimed collection of songs, which included My Brave Face, This One and Figure Of Eight.

    Paul McCartney - Flowers In The Dirt cover art
    Paul McCartney - Flowers In The Dirt cover art. Picture: Press

  8. Faith No More - The Real Thing: release date 20th June 1989

    One of the great rock-metal bands of the era, The Real Thing saw the introduction of vocalist Mike Patton, formerly of Mr Bungle. Tracks included From Out Of Nowhere and Epic.

    Faith No More - The Real Thing cover art
    Faith No More - The Real Thing cover art. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

  9. Don Henley - The End Of The Innocence: release date 27th June 1989

    The third solo album from the Eagles man included hit singles in the shape of the title track, The Heart Of The Matter and The Last Worthless Evening.

    Don Henley - The End Of The Innocence album artwork
    Don Henley - The End Of The Innocence album artwork. Picture: Press

  10. The B52's - Cosmic Thing: release date 27th June 1989

    A commercial hit from the quirky US alternative rock band, which included the hist Love Shack and Roam.

    The B52's - Cosmic Thing cover art
    The B52's - Cosmic Thing cover art. Picture: Press

  11. Gun - Taking On The World: release date 5th July 1989

    The debut album from the Glasgow rockers included the singles Better Days, Inside Out and Shame On You.

    Gun - Taking On The World album artwork
    Gun - Taking On The World album artwork. Picture: Press

  12. Alice Cooper - Trash: release date 25th July 1989

    The shock rock legend had a comeback hit with Poison, taken from this, his eleventh album. Other singles were House Of Fire, Bed Of Nails and Only My Heart Talkin'.

    Alice Cooper - Trash album artwork
    Alice Cooper - Trash album artwork. Picture: Alamy

  13. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Mother's Milk: release date 16th August 1989

    Following the departure of drummer Jack Irons and the death of guitarist Hillel Slovak, Anthony Kiedis and Flea regrouped with John Frusciante and Chad Smith to conjure up one of the Chilis' biggest albums to date. Tracks included Taste The Pain, Knock Me Down and a cover of Stevie Wonder's Higher Ground.

    Red Hot Chili Peppers - Mother's Milk cover art
    Red Hot Chili Peppers - Mother's Milk cover art. Picture: Press

  14. The Rolling Stones - Steel Wheels: release date 25th August 1989

    The album that repaired much of the animosity between Mick Jagger and Keith Richards that had grown in the 1980s, Steel Wheels was a critical and commercial success. Singles included Mixed Emotions, Rock And A Hard Place and Almost Hear You Sigh.

    The Rolling Stones - Steel Wheels cover art
    The Rolling Stones - Steel Wheels cover art. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

  15. Mötley Crüe - Dr. Feelgood: release date 28th August 1989

    The glam metal band's fifth album spawned the hit title track, Kickstar My Heart and Without You.

    Mötley Crüe - Dr. Feelgood album cover
    Mötley Crüe - Dr. Feelgood album cover. Picture: Alamy

  16. Bob Dylan - Oh Mercy: release date 12th September 1989

    Dylan ended the 80s with a critical triumph in the shape of this well-received album, which included Everything Is Broken, Political World and Most Of The Time.

    Bob Dylan - Oh Mercy album artwork
    Bob Dylan - Oh Mercy album artwork. Picture: Press

  17. Aerosmith - Pump: release date 12th September 1989

    The follow-up to 1987's huge comeback album Permanent Vacation included Love In An Elevator, Janie's Got A Gun, What It Takes and The Other Side.

    Aerosmith - Pump album artwork
    Aerosmith - Pump album artwork. Picture: Alamy

  18. Tears For Fears - The Seeds Of Love: release date 25th September 1989

    The third album from Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal saw the band collaborate with the single Oleta Adams. Singles included Woman In Chains, Advice For The Young At Heart and Sowing The Seeds Of Love.

    Tears For Fears - The Seeds Of Love cover art
    Tears For Fears - The Seeds Of Love cover art. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

  19. Neil Young - Freedom: release date 2nd October 1989

    Like Dylan, Neil Young ended the decade with a critically and commercially successful album that included the landmark tune Rockin' In The Free World.

    Neil Young - Freedom album artwork
    Neil Young - Freedom album artwork. Picture: Alamy

  20. Kate Bush - The Sensual World: release date 16th October 1989

    The sixth studio album from the British singer-songwriter included the singles This Woman's Work, Love And Anger and the title track.

    Kate Bush - The Sensual World cover art
    Kate Bush - The Sensual World cover art. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

  21. KISS - Hot In The Shade: release date 17th October 1989

    The New York band's fifteenth album saw drummer Eric Carr get a vocal on the track Little Caesar - he died following the release of this album, on 24th November 1991. The album included the US Top 10 hit Forever - which only made it to Number 65 in the UK and Hide Your Heart.

    KISS - Hot In The Shade album artwork
    KISS - Hot In The Shade album artwork. Picture: Press

  22. Joe Satriani - Flying in a Blue Dream: release date 30th October 1989

    The follow-up to the acclaimed guitarist's hit Surfing With The Alien featured the singles I Believe and Big Bad Moon.

    Joe Satriani - Flying in a Blue Dream album artwork
    Joe Satriani - Flying in a Blue Dream album artwork. Picture: Press

  23. Eric Clapton - Journeyman: release date 6th November 1989

    The blues rock legend's eleventh solo album included the hit Bad Love, plus No Alibis and Running On Faith.

    Eric Clapton - Journeyman album artwork
    Eric Clapton - Journeyman album artwork. Picture: Press

  24. Whitesnake - Slip Of The Tongue: release date 13th November 1989

    The eighth album from David Coverdale's hard rock band featured guitar from Steve Vai, and had a hits in a re-recorded version of Fool For Your Loving, The Deeper The Live and Now You're Gone.

    Whitesnake - Slip Of The Tongue album artwork
    Whitesnake - Slip Of The Tongue album artwork. Picture: Alamy

  25. Rush - Presto: release date 17th November 1989

    The thirteenth album from the Canadian prog veterans include the tracks Show Don't Tell and The Pass.

    Rush - Presto album cover
    Rush - Presto album cover. Picture: Alamy

