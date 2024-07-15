The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1989

Let's cast our minds back to the year of The Miracle, Steel Wheels, Mother's Milk, Sonic Temple and Tin Machine.

Lou Reed - New York: release date 10th January 1989 The former Velvet Underground legend had something of a critical and commercial comeback with this album, his first top 20 LP since 1973's Berlin. Tracks included Dirty Blvd and Romeo Had Juliette. Lou Reed - New York cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

Skid Row - Skid Row: release date 24th January 1989 The debut album from the New Jersey rockers included the epic 18 And Life, Youth Gone Wild and I Remember You. Skid Row - Skid Row album artwork. Picture: Alamy

The Cult - Sonic Temple: release date 10th April 1989 The fourth album from the British rockers included the singles Fire Woman, Sweet Soul Sister and Edie (Ciao Baby). The Cult - Sonic Temple cover art. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

Tom Petty - Full Moon Fever: release 24th April 1989 Petty's first album without the Heartbreakers included the hits Free Fallin', Runnin' Down A Dream and I Won't Back Down. Tom Petty - Full Moon Fever cover art. Picture: Press

Tin Machine - Tin Machine: release date 22nd May 1989 David Bowie surprised the world when he followed up the critically-panned Glass Spider tour by forming a hard rock quartet consisting of himself, guitarist Reeves Gabrels and rhytm section Hunt and Tony Sales. Their debut album included Under The God and Prisoner Of Love, plus a cover of John Lennon's Working Class Hero. Tin Machine - Tin Machine album artwork. Picture: Press

Queen - The Miracle: release date 22nd May 1989 Something of a comeback album for the British rock band, this was the first album to be recorded by Queen since singer Freddie Mercury was diagnosed with HIV, which adds an extra layer of poignancy in retrospect. Singles included I Want It All, Breakthru, The Invisible Man and Scandal. Queen - The Miracle cover art. Picture: Press

Paul McCartney - Flowers In The Dirt: release 5th June 1989 Macca's eighth solo album saw the ex-Beatle collaborate with songwriter Elvis Costello for a critically-acclaimed collection of songs, which included My Brave Face, This One and Figure Of Eight. Paul McCartney - Flowers In The Dirt cover art. Picture: Press

Faith No More - The Real Thing: release date 20th June 1989 One of the great rock-metal bands of the era, The Real Thing saw the introduction of vocalist Mike Patton, formerly of Mr Bungle. Tracks included From Out Of Nowhere and Epic. Faith No More - The Real Thing cover art. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

Don Henley - The End Of The Innocence: release date 27th June 1989 The third solo album from the Eagles man included hit singles in the shape of the title track, The Heart Of The Matter and The Last Worthless Evening. Don Henley - The End Of The Innocence album artwork. Picture: Press

The B52's - Cosmic Thing: release date 27th June 1989 A commercial hit from the quirky US alternative rock band, which included the hist Love Shack and Roam. The B52's - Cosmic Thing cover art. Picture: Press

Gun - Taking On The World: release date 5th July 1989 The debut album from the Glasgow rockers included the singles Better Days, Inside Out and Shame On You. Gun - Taking On The World album artwork. Picture: Press

Alice Cooper - Trash: release date 25th July 1989 The shock rock legend had a comeback hit with Poison, taken from this, his eleventh album. Other singles were House Of Fire, Bed Of Nails and Only My Heart Talkin'. Alice Cooper - Trash album artwork. Picture: Alamy

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Mother's Milk: release date 16th August 1989 Following the departure of drummer Jack Irons and the death of guitarist Hillel Slovak, Anthony Kiedis and Flea regrouped with John Frusciante and Chad Smith to conjure up one of the Chilis' biggest albums to date. Tracks included Taste The Pain, Knock Me Down and a cover of Stevie Wonder's Higher Ground. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Mother's Milk cover art. Picture: Press

The Rolling Stones - Steel Wheels: release date 25th August 1989 The album that repaired much of the animosity between Mick Jagger and Keith Richards that had grown in the 1980s, Steel Wheels was a critical and commercial success. Singles included Mixed Emotions, Rock And A Hard Place and Almost Hear You Sigh. The Rolling Stones - Steel Wheels cover art. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

Mötley Crüe - Dr. Feelgood: release date 28th August 1989 The glam metal band's fifth album spawned the hit title track, Kickstar My Heart and Without You. Mötley Crüe - Dr. Feelgood album cover. Picture: Alamy

Bob Dylan - Oh Mercy: release date 12th September 1989 Dylan ended the 80s with a critical triumph in the shape of this well-received album, which included Everything Is Broken, Political World and Most Of The Time. Bob Dylan - Oh Mercy album artwork. Picture: Press

Aerosmith - Pump: release date 12th September 1989 The follow-up to 1987's huge comeback album Permanent Vacation included Love In An Elevator, Janie's Got A Gun, What It Takes and The Other Side. Aerosmith - Pump album artwork. Picture: Alamy

Tears For Fears - The Seeds Of Love: release date 25th September 1989 The third album from Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal saw the band collaborate with the single Oleta Adams. Singles included Woman In Chains, Advice For The Young At Heart and Sowing The Seeds Of Love. Tears For Fears - The Seeds Of Love cover art. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

Neil Young - Freedom: release date 2nd October 1989 Like Dylan, Neil Young ended the decade with a critically and commercially successful album that included the landmark tune Rockin' In The Free World. Neil Young - Freedom album artwork. Picture: Alamy

Kate Bush - The Sensual World: release date 16th October 1989 The sixth studio album from the British singer-songwriter included the singles This Woman's Work, Love And Anger and the title track. Kate Bush - The Sensual World cover art. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

KISS - Hot In The Shade: release date 17th October 1989 The New York band's fifteenth album saw drummer Eric Carr get a vocal on the track Little Caesar - he died following the release of this album, on 24th November 1991. The album included the US Top 10 hit Forever - which only made it to Number 65 in the UK and Hide Your Heart. KISS - Hot In The Shade album artwork. Picture: Press

Joe Satriani - Flying in a Blue Dream: release date 30th October 1989 The follow-up to the acclaimed guitarist's hit Surfing With The Alien featured the singles I Believe and Big Bad Moon. Joe Satriani - Flying in a Blue Dream album artwork. Picture: Press

Eric Clapton - Journeyman: release date 6th November 1989 The blues rock legend's eleventh solo album included the hit Bad Love, plus No Alibis and Running On Faith. Eric Clapton - Journeyman album artwork. Picture: Press

Whitesnake - Slip Of The Tongue: release date 13th November 1989 The eighth album from David Coverdale's hard rock band featured guitar from Steve Vai, and had a hits in a re-recorded version of Fool For Your Loving, The Deeper The Live and Now You're Gone. Whitesnake - Slip Of The Tongue album artwork. Picture: Alamy