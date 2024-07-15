The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1989

On Air Now
Let's cast our minds back to the year of The Miracle, Steel Wheels, Mother's Milk, Sonic Temple and Tin Machine.
The former Velvet Underground legend had something of a critical and commercial comeback with this album, his first top 20 LP since 1973's Berlin. Tracks included Dirty Blvd and Romeo Had Juliette.
The debut album from the New Jersey rockers included the epic 18 And Life, Youth Gone Wild and I Remember You.
The fourth album from the British rockers included the singles Fire Woman, Sweet Soul Sister and Edie (Ciao Baby).
Petty's first album without the Heartbreakers included the hits Free Fallin', Runnin' Down A Dream and I Won't Back Down.
David Bowie surprised the world when he followed up the critically-panned Glass Spider tour by forming a hard rock quartet consisting of himself, guitarist Reeves Gabrels and rhytm section Hunt and Tony Sales. Their debut album included Under The God and Prisoner Of Love, plus a cover of John Lennon's Working Class Hero.
Something of a comeback album for the British rock band, this was the first album to be recorded by Queen since singer Freddie Mercury was diagnosed with HIV, which adds an extra layer of poignancy in retrospect. Singles included I Want It All, Breakthru, The Invisible Man and Scandal.
Macca's eighth solo album saw the ex-Beatle collaborate with songwriter Elvis Costello for a critically-acclaimed collection of songs, which included My Brave Face, This One and Figure Of Eight.
One of the great rock-metal bands of the era, The Real Thing saw the introduction of vocalist Mike Patton, formerly of Mr Bungle. Tracks included From Out Of Nowhere and Epic.
The third solo album from the Eagles man included hit singles in the shape of the title track, The Heart Of The Matter and The Last Worthless Evening.
A commercial hit from the quirky US alternative rock band, which included the hist Love Shack and Roam.
The debut album from the Glasgow rockers included the singles Better Days, Inside Out and Shame On You.
The shock rock legend had a comeback hit with Poison, taken from this, his eleventh album. Other singles were House Of Fire, Bed Of Nails and Only My Heart Talkin'.
Following the departure of drummer Jack Irons and the death of guitarist Hillel Slovak, Anthony Kiedis and Flea regrouped with John Frusciante and Chad Smith to conjure up one of the Chilis' biggest albums to date. Tracks included Taste The Pain, Knock Me Down and a cover of Stevie Wonder's Higher Ground.
The album that repaired much of the animosity between Mick Jagger and Keith Richards that had grown in the 1980s, Steel Wheels was a critical and commercial success. Singles included Mixed Emotions, Rock And A Hard Place and Almost Hear You Sigh.
The glam metal band's fifth album spawned the hit title track, Kickstar My Heart and Without You.
Dylan ended the 80s with a critical triumph in the shape of this well-received album, which included Everything Is Broken, Political World and Most Of The Time.
The follow-up to 1987's huge comeback album Permanent Vacation included Love In An Elevator, Janie's Got A Gun, What It Takes and The Other Side.
The third album from Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal saw the band collaborate with the single Oleta Adams. Singles included Woman In Chains, Advice For The Young At Heart and Sowing The Seeds Of Love.
Like Dylan, Neil Young ended the decade with a critically and commercially successful album that included the landmark tune Rockin' In The Free World.
The sixth studio album from the British singer-songwriter included the singles This Woman's Work, Love And Anger and the title track.
The New York band's fifteenth album saw drummer Eric Carr get a vocal on the track Little Caesar - he died following the release of this album, on 24th November 1991. The album included the US Top 10 hit Forever - which only made it to Number 65 in the UK and Hide Your Heart.
The follow-up to the acclaimed guitarist's hit Surfing With The Alien featured the singles I Believe and Big Bad Moon.
The blues rock legend's eleventh solo album included the hit Bad Love, plus No Alibis and Running On Faith.
The eighth album from David Coverdale's hard rock band featured guitar from Steve Vai, and had a hits in a re-recorded version of Fool For Your Loving, The Deeper The Live and Now You're Gone.
The thirteenth album from the Canadian prog veterans include the tracks Show Don't Tell and The Pass.