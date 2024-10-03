The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1992

On Air Now
Radio X Chilled with Sarah Gosling 10pm - 1am
3 October 2024, 16:40 | Updated: 3 October 2024, 16:44
Cast your mind back to the year of The Black Crowes, Def Leppard, Iron Maiden, Bon Jovi and not one but two albums from Bruce Springsteen.
Reed's highest charting album in the UK was a tribute to the late songwriter Doc Pomus, plus some other friends of the songwriter who had died. Tracks included Sword Of Damocles and What's Good.
The follow-up to the hugely successful Hysteria and the first Leppard album not to feature guitarist Phil Clark, who died in January 1991 aged just 30, this was still a massive hit for the Sheffield rockers, featuring the singles Let's Get Rocked, Heaven Is, Make Love Like A Man and Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad.
The Boss did a "Use Your Illusion" by issuing two separate albums on the same day: Human Touch included the singles Roll Of The Dice, 57 Channels (And Nothin' On) and the title track.
Springsteen's other 1992 album included Leap Of Faith, Better Days and If I Should Fall Behind.
The LA female rockers released their third album, which contained their biggest hit, Pretend We're Dead.
The ninth studio album from the British metallers included the singles Be Quick Or Be Dead, From Here To Eternty and Wasting Love.
The Alanta blues-rockers released their second album, which featured the track Remedy.
The band's fourth LP includes Be Aggressive, A Small Victory and Midlife Crisis.
The fifth outing for Dave Mustaine's thrash metal pioneers included the singles Symphony Of Destruction, Sweating Bullets, Foreclosure Of A Dream and Skin O' My Teeth.
The legendary NYC band released their seventh album, which featured the tracks Youths Against Fascism and 100%.
The Aussie band's eighth studio album was a No 1 hit in the UK and included the single Beautiful Girl and Taste It.
The legendary guitarist performed on the MTV Unplugged show, which included versions of Tears In Heaven and his signature tune Layla.
The third (geddit) album from the Boston rock band included the singles Rest In Peace, Stop The World and Tragic Comic. It made Number 2 in the UK album charts.
The debut album from Shannon Hoon's LA-based band included their best-known song, No Rain. Also included were Tones Of Home, I Wonder and Change. Hoon would die three years later from a drug overdose after the relese of second album Soup. He was just 28.
This eight track mini LP spanned the gap between 1989's Pretty Hate Machine and 1994's The Downward Spiral. Tracks include Wish and Happiness In Slavery.
The Queen guitarist's first proper solo album (after 1983's Star Fleet Project EP), which was issued just under a year after the death of his colleague Freddie Mercury. Songs included Driven By You, Too Much Love Will Kill You and Resurrection.
The follow-up to 1986's huge hit So - if you ignore Gabriel's soundtrack for The Last Temptation Of Christ in 1989 - the former Genesis man's sixth solo album included the sigles Diggin In The Dirt, Steam and Kiss That Frog.
The follow-up to the 1990 debut Facelift came a few months after the Sap EP and included the singles Them Bones, Angry Chair, Down In A Hole, Rooster and Would?
The debut album from Scott Weiland's Californian rockers included the singles Sex Type Thing, Plush and Creep.
The band's eighth album went on to sell 18 million copies and features the tracks Drive, The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite, Nightswimming and Man On The Moon.
The sixth album from the American alternative rockers was their biggest hit, spawning the moving single Runwaway Train and Somebody To Shove.
Young's 21st solo album was a sequel to 1972's Harvest and had a hit in the nostalic title track.
The follow-up to 1989's hit New Jersey was just as successful, spawning the singles In These Arms, I'll Sleep When I'm Dead and Bed Of Roses.
Album number 28 for Dylan, which was a collection of folk covers, including Sittin' On Top Of The World, Hard Times, Diamon Joe and - incredibly - the traditional song Froggie Went A-Courtin'.
The ferocious debut from the Los Angeles rap metal band included their greatest song Killing In The Name, plus Bullet In The Head, Bombtrack and Freedom.