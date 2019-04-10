As humanity gets its first look at a real, live black hole, here’s the ideal intergalactic playlist for you to listen to as you gaze at the heavens.

Muse – Supermassive Black Hole April 2019 saw the publication of the first ever actual photo of a black hole, found in a galaxy called Messier 87, 500 million trillion km away from Earth. The black hole measures 40 billion kilometres across - and it has a mass of 6.5 billion times of our sun. It is, as Matt Bellamy sang, “super massive”.

Oasis - Champagne Supernova A supernova is a star that explodes and suddenly flares up and sends light throughout the cosmos. A bit like Oasis did in 1995, when they released (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

David Bowie - Space Oddity Issued in July 1969, just as man was about to set foot on the moon, this song was initially a flop, but hit Number 1 when it was reissued in 1975. By then, the US and the Soviet Union were collaborating for the first time on a space flight: Apollo-Soyuz.

Ian Brown - My Star As far as we can tell, no stars in the night sky are named after the Stone Roses frontman. For shame!

Inspiral Carpets - Saturn 5 True fact: Saturn is actually the sixth planet from the run in our Solar System.

R.E.M. – Man On The Moon Michael Stipe's lyric concerns the actor and comedian Andy Kaufman, star of the sitcom Taxi. Andy Kaufman never went to the moon. Although, some say he faked his own death, so who knows?

The Beatles – Across the Universe John Lennon's gentle song of universal consciousness has the phrase "Nothing's gonna change my world" as its refrain. Well, not if we do something about Global Warming, eh readers?

The Prodigy – Outta Space "I'll take your brain to another dimension" says the sample in this classic track. Time is sometimes considered to be the fourth dimension.

Super Fury Animals – Rings Around the World The Super Furries are from Wales, which is on Earth. Earth doesn't have any rings - Saturn, Jupiter, Neptune and Uranus do, however.

Babylon Zoo - Spaceman There have been many alleged sightings of aliens on Earth over the past century… all of which are as fleeting, brief and confusing as Jas Mann's pop career.

Ash – Girl From Mars Tim Wheeler may fancy a girl from the red planet, but he'd need to travel 140 million miles to meet her round at her place.

Moby – We Are All Made Of Stars Well, not literally. But a star is a large, remote incandescent body mainly made of hydrogen and helium. If theories are correct, life on Earth sprung from the same elements.

Echo And Bunnymen – The Killing Moon There are many different names for the full moon in different times of the year: harvest moon, hunter's moon, hay moon, wolf moon. There's no Killing Moon, though, Ian McCulloch.

Beastie Boys - Intergalactic Intergalactic planetary, planetary intergalactic.