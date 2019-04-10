Supermassive Black Hole: Songs about space

10 April 2019, 15:35

Supermassive Black Hole and Muse
Supermassive Black Hole and Muse. Picture: Jin Liwang/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images/Martin Philbey/Redferns/Getty Images

As humanity gets its first look at a real, live black hole, here’s the ideal intergalactic playlist for you to listen to as you gaze at the heavens.

  1. Muse – Supermassive Black Hole

    April 2019 saw the publication of the first ever actual photo of a black hole, found in a galaxy called Messier 87, 500 million trillion km away from Earth. The black hole measures 40 billion kilometres across - and it has a mass of 6.5 billion times of our sun. It is, as Matt Bellamy sang, “super massive”.

  2. Oasis - Champagne Supernova

    A supernova is a star that explodes and suddenly flares up and sends light throughout the cosmos. A bit like Oasis did in 1995, when they released (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

  3. David Bowie - Space Oddity

    Issued in July 1969, just as man was about to set foot on the moon, this song was initially a flop, but hit Number 1 when it was reissued in 1975. By then, the US and the Soviet Union were collaborating for the first time on a space flight: Apollo-Soyuz.

  4. Ian Brown - My Star

    As far as we can tell, no stars in the night sky are named after the Stone Roses frontman. For shame!

  5. Inspiral Carpets - Saturn 5

    True fact: Saturn is actually the sixth planet from the run in our Solar System.

  6. R.E.M. – Man On The Moon

    Michael Stipe's lyric concerns the actor and comedian Andy Kaufman, star of the sitcom Taxi. Andy Kaufman never went to the moon. Although, some say he faked his own death, so who knows?

  7. The Beatles – Across the Universe

    John Lennon's gentle song of universal consciousness has the phrase "Nothing's gonna change my world" as its refrain. Well, not if we do something about Global Warming, eh readers?

  8. The Prodigy – Outta Space

    "I'll take your brain to another dimension" says the sample in this classic track. Time is sometimes considered to be the fourth dimension.

  9. Super Fury Animals – Rings Around the World

    The Super Furries are from Wales, which is on Earth. Earth doesn't have any rings - Saturn, Jupiter, Neptune and Uranus do, however.

  10. Babylon Zoo - Spaceman

    There have been many alleged sightings of aliens on Earth over the past century… all of which are as fleeting, brief and confusing as Jas Mann's pop career.

  11. Ash – Girl From Mars

    Tim Wheeler may fancy a girl from the red planet, but he'd need to travel 140 million miles to meet her round at her place.

  12. Moby – We Are All Made Of Stars

    Well, not literally. But a star is a large, remote incandescent body mainly made of hydrogen and helium. If theories are correct, life on Earth sprung from the same elements.

  13. Echo And Bunnymen – The Killing Moon

    There are many different names for the full moon in different times of the year: harvest moon, hunter's moon, hay moon, wolf moon. There's no Killing Moon, though, Ian McCulloch.

  14. Beastie Boys - Intergalactic

    Intergalactic planetary, planetary intergalactic.

  15. The Killers - Spaceman

    As far as we can ascertain, Brandon Flowers has not been into space. YET.

Latest Lists

Liam Fray of Courteeners in 2010

The best Courteeners lyrics

Courteeners

Two vinyl records

The best double albums ever

Dave Rowntree, Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon and Alex James of Blur, 1991

These famous bands changed their names... from what?

Pink Floyd live in 1980 during The Wall tour

10 song lyrics with bad grammar

NIrvana in 1991: Dave Grohl, Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic

The 10 best Nirvana songs

Nirvana

Latest On Radio X

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney to headline Glastonbury 2020?

Glastonbury Festival

Ned Stark (rest his soul) was head of House Stark

Game of Thrones houses explained: From the Starks and Lannisters, to the Tyrells and Greyjoys

News

Stereophonics

Stereophonics announce more warm up shows for 2019

Stereophonics

Classic festival line-ups

Can you guess the classic festival from just the line-up?

Quizzes

Courteeners in 2018

Courteeners to headline Raise The Roof charity gig in Manchester

Courteeners

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea and Billie Eilish

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea praises Billie Eilish in new pic with daughter Sunny

Red Hot Chili Peppers