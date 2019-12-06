The best songs about planes and flying
6 December 2019, 16:23
Radio X takes a look at some of the greatest ever songs about flying, planes and travelling at the speed of sound.
Foo Fighters - Learn To Fly
"I'm looking for the sky to save me, looking for a sign of life…" One of Big Dave's best videos, in which he plays not just the captain of a jet, but a number of other wacky characters too. The rest of the Foos join in.
Coldplay - Speed Of Sound
"And birds go flying at the speed of sound…" Has Chris Martin ever achieved Mach 1? It's entirely possible, he's quite a live-wire.
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Aeroplane
Suitably funksome offering from 1995's One Hot Minute.
Oasis - Supersonic
For Liam to actually travel at supersonic speed, he'd need to get a shift on and move at 768 miles per hour. "I'm feeling supersonic, give me gin and tonic," sings Mr Gallagher. The trolley service will be with you in a moment!
White Lies - Death
A tad morbid, you say? Nah, if you study the lyrics you'll actually find that Harry McVeigh is what we call a "nervous flyer": "If we suddenly fall, should I scream out?" And, in fact, White Lies were originally known as Fear Of Flying.
Editors - The Racing Rats
Tom Smith tells a tale a song about flying into an airport and seeing the tiny wee people below him on the ground.
M.I.A. - Paper Planes
Not actually about planes per se, but hey, it's got "planes" in the title and it's an awesome track, so let's have it.
Fatboy Slim - Sunset (Bird Of Prey)
Norman Cook samples Jim Morrison of The Doors for this blissed out track from 2000. Lots of Cold War-era plane imagery in the video, too.