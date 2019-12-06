The best songs about planes and flying

6 December 2019, 16:23

Dave Grohl flying an aeroplane
Dave Grohl flying an aeroplane. Picture: Issarawat Tattong/Getty Images

Radio X takes a look at some of the greatest ever songs about flying, planes and travelling at the speed of sound.

  1. Foo Fighters - Learn To Fly

    "I'm looking for the sky to save me, looking for a sign of life…" One of Big Dave's best videos, in which he plays not just the captain of a jet, but a number of other wacky characters too. The rest of the Foos join in.

  2. Coldplay - Speed Of Sound

    "And birds go flying at the speed of sound…" Has Chris Martin ever achieved Mach 1? It's entirely possible, he's quite a live-wire.

  3. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Aeroplane

    Suitably funksome offering from 1995's One Hot Minute.

  4. Oasis - Supersonic

    For Liam to actually travel at supersonic speed, he'd need to get a shift on and move at 768 miles per hour. "I'm feeling supersonic, give me gin and tonic," sings Mr Gallagher. The trolley service will be with you in a moment!

  5. White Lies - Death

    A tad morbid, you say? Nah, if you study the lyrics you'll actually find that Harry McVeigh is what we call a "nervous flyer": "If we suddenly fall, should I scream out?" And, in fact, White Lies were originally known as Fear Of Flying.

  6. Editors - The Racing Rats

    Tom Smith tells a tale a song about flying into an airport and seeing the tiny wee people below him on the ground.

  7. M.I.A. - Paper Planes

    Not actually about planes per se, but hey, it's got "planes" in the title and it's an awesome track, so let's have it.

  8. Fatboy Slim - Sunset (Bird Of Prey)

    Norman Cook samples Jim Morrison of The Doors for this blissed out track from 2000. Lots of Cold War-era plane imagery in the video, too.

Latest Videos

The Rock on I'm A Celebrity

WATCH: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Kevin Hart appear on I'm A Celeb

News

Pippa talks about her night out clubbing with Tiësto

VIDEO: Pippa's story about clubbing with Tiësto is the best thing ever

The Chris Moyles Show

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson at the Jumanji: The Next Level" Premiere In Berlin

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson & Kevin Hart 'to appear in I'm A Celeb'

News

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die

James Bond 007: No Time To Die - trailers, cast, plot, release date & more

News

Latest Lists

Roy Wood, John Lennon, Shane MacGowan, George Michael and Noddy Holder of Slade

These are the most popular Christmas songs of all time

Radio X's Best Albums Of 2019

The 20 best albums of 2019

Fourth Albums

The Best Fourth Albums

The Smiths in 1987: Johnny Marr and Morrissey

The final singles released by awesome artists

Classic album titles

What’s the meaning behind these classic album titles?

Latest On Radio X

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith on stage in 2017

Did Aerosmith accidentally confirm they're playing Glastonbury 2020?

Glastonbury Festival

Celeste, 2019

Celeste named Rising Star Award winner at BRITs 2020

Music News

Courteeners

Courteeners announce intimate album launch UK gigs and only Manchester shows of 2020

Courteeners

Taylor Swift at the 2019 American Music Awards

Glastonbury 2020: headliners, line-up rumours and more

Glastonbury Festival

Coldplay's Chris Martin at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - I'm Still Standing: A GRAMMY Salute To Elton John - Show

Coldplay's Chris Martin says he was "very homophobic" and "worried" about being gay as a kid

Coldplay

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher, Chemical Brothers and Haim to headline Latitude 2020

Latitude Festival 2020