The 25 best psychedelic Classic Rock albums

From The Beatles and The Stones to Hendrix and the Floyd and beyond... Radio X tunes in, turns on and presses "play" on some of the finest examples of psychedelic music in history.

The 1960s saw the rise of psychedelic rock, with bands like Pink Floyd, The Doors, and Jefferson Airplane pushing the boundaries of sound, lyrics and style. Horizons - as well as track lengths - expanded as new ways of thinking began to breed a new culture... a counter-culture. Drugs, poetry, literature, philosophy and techology all came togther to make this one of the most exciting periods of music on both sides of the Altantic.

The Mothers Of Invention - Freak Out! Release dare 27th June 1966 Frank Zappa and his free-wheeling set of musicians were the face of the American underground and their debut album was influential in many ways - it was one of the key works that inspired Paul McCartney to make Sgt Pepper. Most psychedelic moment: Who Are The Brain Police The Mothers Of Invention - Freak Out! album cover. Picture: Alamy

The Byrds - Fifth Dimension: 18th July 1966 The third album from the Californian band was made after the departure of Gene Clark and saw David Crosby and Jim McGuinn begin to write more original material, which saw them move away from Bob Dylan coves and into more mystical areas. Most psychedelic moment: Eight Miles High The Byrds - Fifth Dimension album cover. Picture: Alamy

The Beatles - Revolver: release date 5th August 1966 John and George first encountered LSD when they were slipped a dose at a party by a dentist friend of theirs, and by the following year, Lennon had embraced the psychedelic experience with the help of the works of Dr Timothy Leary. This life-changing moment found its way into the monumental Revolver track Tomorrow Never knows, but the whole album bears the imprint of acid, from the vari-speeded textures, the Eastern instrumentation and the Aubrey Beardsley-inspired cover by Klaus Voormann. Most psychedelic moment: Tomorrow Never Knows, of course The Beatles - Revolver album cover. Picture: Press

Donovan - Sunshine Superman: release date 26th August 1966 Originally issued in the summer of '66, this collection from the folk singer was repackaged in the UK the following year with some tracks from his Mellow Yellow LP. Either way, Donovan's light take on psychedelic pop shines through. Most psychedelic moment: Season Of The Witch Donovan - Sunshine Superman album artwork. Picture: Press

The 13th Floor Elevators - The Psychedelic Sounds Of The 13th Floor Elevators: release date 17th October 1966 Roky Erickson's Texan-based collective really were pioneers, offering the first use of "psychedelic" in the context of pop music. A wild combinaion of acid-soaked R&B and garage rock, it remains unique. Most psychedelic moment: You're Gonna Miss Me The 13th Floor Elevators album cover. Picture: Alamy

The Electric Prunes - The Electric Prunes: released February 1967 With titles like I Had Too Much To Dream (Last Night) and Get Me To The World On Time, even the most naive onlooker must have known something was afoot with this, the debut album from the Los Angeles quintet. Released quickly to cash in on their singles chart success, it's the ideal snapshot of the time. Most psychedelic moment: I Had Too Much to Dream (Last Night) The Electric Prunes - The Electric Prunes artwork. Picture: Press

Jefferson Airplane - Surrealistic Pillow: release date 1st February 1967 Exit Alexander "Skip" Spence and enter Grace Slick. The Airplane were now in the right place and the right time for their bluesy-rock to embrace the counter-culture, and they'd become a key part of the San Francisco hippy scene. Most psychedelic moment: White Rabbit Jefferson Airplane Surrealistic Pillow album cover. Picture: Alamy

The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Are You Experienced? Release date 12th May 1967 What did Jimi mean by "experienced"? "Not necessarily stoned, but beautiful," he sings, but who's he tryng to kid - this is the moment the guitar hero in waiting became a superstar in Britain and the music began to expand into unexplored areas. Most psychedelic moment: Are You Experienced? Jimi Hendrix/The Jimi Hendrix Experience album artwork. Picture: Alamy

The Incredible String Band - The 5000 Spirits Or the Layers Of The Onion: released July 1967 A folk outfit formed around Robin Williamson and Mike Heron, the ISB were key faces on the British psych scene this album was a favourite of DJ John Peel, whose Perfumed Garden was essential listening for all freaks during this period. Most psychedelic moment: Painting Box The Incredible String Band - The 5000 Spirits Or the Layers Of The Onion album cover. Picture: Alamy

Pink Floyd - The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn: release date 4th August 1967 Recorded at Abbey Road studios at the same time The Beatles were putting the finishing touches to Sgt Pepper and produced by their former engineer Norman Smith, this is the height of the Syd Barrett-era Floyd, with its idiosyncratic take on "toytown" psychedelica and space rock manoeuvres... and always with a dark undercurrent. Most psychedelic moment: Interstellar Overdrive Pink Floyd - The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn album cover. Picture: Alamy

The Doors - Strange Days: released 25th September 1967 The band's self-titled moment was a brilliant statement of intent, but the follow-up opens those "doors of perception" even wider, with Morrison's vocal bent out of recognition on the title track and People Are Strange being a call to arms for freaks and drop outs everywhere. Most psychedelic moment: Strange Days The Doors - Strange Days album cover. Picture: Alamy

Love - Forever Changes: 1st November 1967 Arthur Lee's incredible view of counter-culture America remains a beautiful document of of its time; the opener Alone Again Or is the perfect example of "baroque" pop. Most psychedelic moment: Alone Again Or Love - Forever Changes album artwork. Picture: Alamy

Cream - Disraeli Gears: release date 2nd November 1967 Cream's personnel - Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker - all had impeccable credentials when it came to blues rock, but they went with the times on this remarkable album that packs a powerful psychedelic punch. Most psychedelic moment: Strange Brew Cream, Disraeli Gears album cover. Picture: Alamy

Procol Harum - Procol Harum: released December 1967 This Southend-based band had a massive hit in the Summer Of Love with A Whiter Shade Of Pale, but it was nowhere to be found on their debut album. No matter: the first seeds of prog rock are laid in Procol Harum's ambitious, classically-influenced music. Most psychedelic moment: Conquistador Procol Harum - Procol Harum album artwork. Picture: Alamy

The Rolling Stones - Their Satanic Majesties Request: release date 8th December 1967 '67 wasn't a good year for the Stones, what with Mick and Keef beng arrested for possession of drugs and managing to get their convictions quahed on appeal. But while Their Satanic Majesties... may not be a very good Stones album, it is a fantastic example of British psychedelic whimsy in its purest form. They'd soon return to safer ground with blues-based rock, but this little detour is worth your indulgence, even if some moments will test the patience somewhat. Most psychedelic moment: 2,000 Light Years From Home Rolling Stones Their Satanic Majesties Request album cover. Picture: Alamy

Tomorrow - Tomorrow: released February 1968 The lost superstars of British psychedelia, Tomorrow featured counterculture icon Twink and singer Keith West, later to become famous for his hit Excerpt From A Teenage Opera. The band released two singles in 1967 - My White Bicycle and the not-to-be-confused-with-The-Beatles tune Revolution - before issuing their solitary studio album. It's full of every trick in the 1967 recording studio book and include a cover of Strawberry Fields Forever, what more do you want? Most psychedelic moment: Revolution Tomorrow 1968. Picture: Alamy

Billy Nicholls - Would You Believe: released April 1968 A protege of Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham, Nicholls' debut album was intended to be an orchestral psychedelic masterpiece, with guest appearances from The Small Faces' Steve Marriott and Ronnie Lane and ace sessioneers John Paul Jones and Nicky Hopkins. It was all for naught, however, as the album's released was cancelled and only a few copies did the rounds until a reissue in the 90s, when it was declared a masterpiece. Most psychedelic moment: Would You Believe Billy Nicholls - Would You Believe album artwork. Picture: Press

The Zombies: Odessey & Oracle: release date 19th April 1968 The Hertfordshire band's debut album was straightforward R&B including their hit She's Not There. By their second LP, things had got seriously weird, with Rod Argent's witchy song Time Of The Season being a key moment. Most psychedelic moment: Time Of The Season The Zombies: Odessey & Oracle album artwork. Picture: Press

Small Faces - Ogdens' Nut Gone Flake: release date 24th May 1968 After a brilliant pop career, the Steve Marriott-led band embraced the counterculture with the single Itchycoo Park, but it was with this concept album that they created one of the most unique examples of British psychedelia. Half music hall comedy, half soulful psych masterpiece, it's a brilliant collection. Most psychedelic moment: Lazy Sunday Small Faces - Ogdens' Nut Gone Flake cover art. Picture: Alamy

Iron Butterfly - In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida: release date 14th June 1968 One of the bands that unwittingly created heavy metal in the late 60s, the San Diego band's second album contains the side-long epic title track and the LP went four times Platinum in the States. Most psychedelic moment: In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida Iron Butterfly - In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida album artwork. Picture: Alamy

The Grateful Dead - Anthem Of The Sun: release date 18th July 1968 Take your pick from any of the Dead's late 60s albums, but the "sound collage" approach of their second LP probably sums up the sun-kissed Californian psychedlic summers the best. Most psychedelic moment: Alligator The Grateful Dead - Anthem Of The Sun album artwork. Picture: Alamy

The Moody Blues - In Search Of The Lost Chord: released 26th July 1968 Starting life as an R&B band, Birmingham's Moody Blues had a psychedelic hit with their epic Nights In White Satin. This was the follow-up to their conceptual piece Days Of Future Passed, and catalogues a search for mystical knowledge, acknowledging Timothy Leary, meditation and medieval whimsy along the way. SPOLIER: the lost chord is revealed at the end to be, of course OM. Most psychedelic moment: Om The Moody Blues - In Search Of The Lost Chord album cover art. Picture: Alamy

Big Brother & The Holding Company - Cheap Thrills: release date 12th August 1968 Blue and psychedelica were often bedfellows, particularly in the States, and none more so than with this San Franciscan band, who boasted a once in a lifetime singer in Janis Joplin. Most psychedelic moment: Ball & Chain Big Brother & The Holding Company - Cheap Thrills album cover. Picture: Alamy

The Pretty Things - S.F. Sorrow: release date 20th December 1968 An early stab at a rock opera from the industrious London band, concerning a character on a journey of learning and self awareness. It received lukewarm reviews at the time, but its influence over the progressive rock bands of the following decade can't be over-stated. Most psychedelic moment: S. F. Sorrow Is Born The Pretty Things - S.F. Sorrow album artwork. Picture: Alamy