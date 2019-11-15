The best break-up songs

15 November 2019, 08:00 | Updated: 15 November 2019, 08:01

Justine Frischmann and Damon Albarn at a screening of Trainspotting at Cannes in 1996. Picture: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

Break ups are inevitable and unavoidable (unfortunately) but, in the depths of that melancholy, music can be your saviour.

  1. Blur - No Distance Left To Run

    "I won't kill myself, trying to stay in your life / I got no distance left to run." One of the bleakest break-up songs ever... but with a hint of redemption.

  2. Gotye - Somebody I Used To Know

    "Well you said that we would still be friends / But I'll admit that I was glad that it was over." Time to pack your books and records up, Kimbra.

  3. The Vaccines - Post Break-Up Sex

    "Post break-up sex / That helps you forget your ex / What did you expect / From post break-up sex?" Justin Young explains why you shouldn't go there.

  4. Oasis - Stop Crying Your Heart Out

    "Take what you need / And be on your way / And stop crying your heart out." Some sobering advice from Liam, who knows a thing or two about a break-up.

  5. Coldplay - Shiver

    "From the moment I wake, / To the moment I sleep, / I'll be there by your side, / Just you try and stop me, / I'll be waiting in line, / Just to see if you care." Crikey.

  6. The Streets - Dry Your Eyes

    "Dry your eyes mate, / I know it’s hard to take but her mind has been made up, / There’s plenty more fish in the sea." Mike Skinner is the best mate you could ever have.

  7. Ben Howard - Keep Your Head Up

    "Keep your head up, keep your heart strong. / Keep your mind set, keep your hair long." Long hair will get you through this one.

  8. Foo Fighters - Best Of You

    "I needed somewhere to hang my head / Without your noose." Big Dave has finally had enough.

  9. Maximo Park - Books From Boxes

    "You have to leave. I appreciate that, / But I hate when conversation slips out of our grasp." Paul Smith struggles with the small stuff.

  10. The Smiths - I Know It's Over

    "As I climb into an empty bed / Oh well, enough said." Morrissey faces the uncomfortable truth.

  11. Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart

    "When routine bites hard / And ambitions are low / And resentment rides high / But emotions won't grow." Well, that sounds like the end of that, then.

  12. Bon Iver - Skinny Love

    "In the morning I'll be with you, / But it will be a different kind, / I'll be holding all the tickets / And you'll be owning all the fines." Brutal stuff from Justin Vernon.

  13. Amy Winehouse - Back To Black

    "You went back to what you knew / So far removed from all that we went through / And I tread a troubled track / My odds are stacked / I'll go back to black." The queen of the "troubled track" with one of her finest songs.

  14. Placebo - The Bitter End

    "In six week's time / The mess you left / Will end / See you at the bitter end." Ulp.

