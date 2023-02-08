The 25 best albums of 2008

8 February 2023, 18:11 | Updated: 8 February 2023, 18:47

Some of the best albums of 2008: Kings Of Leon, The Verve, MGMT, Guns N'Roses and The Killers
Some of the best albums of 2008: Kings Of Leon, The Verve, MGMT, Guns N'Roses and The Killers. Picture: Press

Do you remember 2008? The year of Electric Feel, The Seldom Seen Kid and the return of The Verve.

  1. MGMT - Oracular Spectacular: Released 22nd January 2008

    The duo of Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser released their debut album, featuring Electric Feel, Time To Pretend and Kids.

    MGMT - Oracular Spectacular
    MGMT - Oracular Spectacular. Picture: Press

  2. Vampire Weekend - Vampire Weekend: Released 29th January 2008

    The debut album from the band featured the tracks A-Punk, Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa and Oxford Comma.

    Vampire Weekend - Vampire Weekend
    Vampire Weekend - Vampire Weekend. Picture: Press

  3. Adele - 19: Released 28th January 2008

    The hugely-successful singer released her debut album, which included the classic Hometown Glory.

    Adele - 19
    Adele - 19. Picture: Press

  4. Laura Marling - Alas I Cannot Swim: Released 4th February 2008

    The folk singer's debut album arrived in 2008, and was later nominated for the Barclaycard Mercury Prize.

    Laura Marling - Alas I Cannot Swim
    Laura Marling - Alas I Cannot Swim. Picture: Press

  5. Hot Chip - Made In The Dark: Released 4th February 2008

    The electronica outfit released their third album, which included the hit Ready For The Floor.

    Hot Chip - Made In The Dark
    Hot Chip - Made In The Dark. Picture: Press

  6. The Young Knives - Superabundance: Released 10th March 2008

    The trio released their second full length album, which included the track Turn Tail.

    The Young Knives - Superabundance
    The Young Knives - Superabundance. Picture: Press

  7. Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid: Released 17th March 2008

    Guy Garvey and his crew issued their fourth, and most commercially successful, album, which featured Grounds For Divorce and One Day Like This.

    Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid
    Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid. Picture: Press

  8. Foals - Antidotes: Released 24th March 2008

    Yannis and co released their debut in 2008, featuring the hit Cassius.

    Foals - Antidotes
    Foals - Antidotes. Picture: Press

  9. The Last Shadow Puppets - The Age Of The Understatement: Releasd 15th April 2008

    Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner and former Rascals man Miles Kane collaborated on this epic album, which featured the stirring title track.

    The Last Shadow Puppets - The Age Of The Understatement
    The Last Shadow Puppets - The Age Of The Understatement. Picture: Press

  10. Portishead - Third: Released 28th April 2008

    The trip hop pioneers released their first album in eleven years in 2008.

    Portishead - Third
    Portishead - Third. Picture: Press

  11. Santogold - Santogold: Released 29th April 2008

    Santi White's debut album included the massive track L.E.S. Artistes.

    Santogold - Santogold
    Santogold - Santogold. Picture: Press

  12. Bon Iver - For Emma, Forever Ago: Released 12th May 2008

    Justin Vernon and his band released their debut album, which included the enduring favourite, Skinny Love.

    Bon Iver - For Emma, Forever Ago
    Bon Iver - For Emma, Forever Ago. Picture: Press

  13. The Ting Tings - We Started Nothing: Released 16th May 2008

    The duo of Katie White and Jules De Martino released their debut album, which included the hit That's Not My Name.

    The Ting Tings - We Started Nothing
    The Ting Tings - We Started Nothing. Picture: Press

  14. Paul Weller - 22 Dreams: Released 2nd June 2008

    The ninth solo album from The Modfather featured guest appearances from Noel Gallagher, Gem Archer, Graham Coxon and Ocean Colour Scene's Steve Craddock.

    Paul Weller - 22 Dreams
    Paul Weller - 22 Dreams. Picture: Press

  15. Coldplay - Viva La Vida Or Death And All His Friends: Released 12th June 2008

    The fourth album from Chris Martin and co included the title track, Life In Technicolor and Violet Hill.

    Coldplay - Viva La Vida Or Death And All His Friends
    Coldplay - Viva La Vida Or Death And All His Friends. Picture: Press

  16. Fleet Foxes - Fleet Foxes: Released 3rd June 2008

    The eponymous debut from the Seattle chamber rockers featured the classic White Winter Hymnal.

    Fleet Foxes - Fleet Foxes
    Fleet Foxes - Fleet Foxes. Picture: Press

  17. Bloc Party - Intimacy: Released 21st August 2008

    The band's third album included Ares, Signs, One Month Off and Mercury.

    Bloc Party - Intimacy
    Bloc Party - Intimacy. Picture: Press

  18. The Verve - Forth: Released 25th August 2008

    Richard Ashcroft and co reunited for their fourth and final album, which included the track Love Is Noise.

    The Verve - Forth
    The Verve - Forth. Picture: Press

  19. Friendly Fires - Friendly Fires: Released 1st September 2008

    The St Albans dance trio released their debut album, which featured the tunes Paris, Jump In The Pool and Skeleton Boy.

    Friendly Fires - Friendly Fires
    Friendly Fires - Friendly Fires. Picture: Radio X

  20. Glasvegas - Glasvegas: Released 8th September 2008

    The Glaswegian dark rockers released their debut, which included Geraldine, Daddy's Gone and Flowers And Football Tops.

    Glasvegas - Glasvegas
    Glasvegas - Glasvegas. Picture: Press

  21. Ladyhawke - Ladyhawke: Released 19th September 2008

    Pip Brown released her debut album, which included the hits Paris Is Burning, My Delirium and Dusk Til Dawn.

    Ladyhawke - Ladyhawke
    Ladyhawke - Ladyhawke. Picture: Press

  22. Kings Of Leon - Only By The Night: Released 19th September 2008

    The Followills' fourth album featured the massive songs Sex On Fire, Use Somebody and Notion.

    Kings Of Leon - Only By The Night
    Kings Of Leon - Only By The Night. Picture: Press

  23. Oasis - Dig Out Your Soul: Released 6th October 2008

    The Gallaghers released their seventh and final album to date, which included The Shock Of The Lightning and I'm Outta Time.

    Oasis - Dig Out Your Soul
    Oasis - Dig Out Your Soul. Picture: Press

  24. The Killers - Day And Age: Released 18th November 2008

    Brandon Flowers and co released their third album, which included the hits Human, Spaceman and Dustland Fairytale.

    The Killers - Day And Age
    The Killers - Day And Age. Picture: Press

  25. Guns N'Roses - Chinese Democracy: Released 23rd November 2008

    At last! The long-awaited new GNR album arrived unexpectedly in November of 2008 after a fifteen year wait.

    Guns N'Roses - Chinese Democracy
    Guns N'Roses - Chinese Democracy. Picture: Press

More X-Lists

A woman holds a Black Lives Matter flag during an event in remembrance of George Floyd, 24 May 2021

The 50 greatest protest songs

S*M*A*S*H in 1994: Salvatore Alessi, Ed Borrie, Rob Hague

The Top 10 Britpop One Hit Wonders

Some of the greatest debut singles of all time...

The 50 best debut singles

Ewan McGregor takes off to the sounds of Lust For Life by Iggy Pop in Trainspotting (1996)

The best movie soundtracks of all time

Inluential Albums

25 of the most influential albums in music history

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in 2022

Glastonbury 2023 dates, registration info, ticket sales and line-up rumours

Festivals 2023

The Smiths in 1985: Johnny Marr, Morrissey, Mike Joyce and Andy Rourke

10 songs that ended an era... or began a new one

Dom's Holy Water single reaches the top of the iTunes chart

Dom's Holy Water single scores a number one on the iTunes chart

The best albums of 1994

The best albums of 1994

Placebo in 1996: "It was very, very important for us to not be ashamed."

How Placebo's Nancy Boy kicked against the "laddism" of Britpop

Placebo