Do you remember 2008? The year of Electric Feel, The Seldom Seen Kid and the return of The Verve.

MGMT - Oracular Spectacular: Released 22nd January 2008 The duo of Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser released their debut album, featuring Electric Feel, Time To Pretend and Kids. MGMT - Oracular Spectacular. Picture: Press

Vampire Weekend - Vampire Weekend: Released 29th January 2008 The debut album from the band featured the tracks A-Punk, Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa and Oxford Comma. Vampire Weekend - Vampire Weekend. Picture: Press

Adele - 19: Released 28th January 2008 The hugely-successful singer released her debut album, which included the classic Hometown Glory. Adele - 19. Picture: Press

Laura Marling - Alas I Cannot Swim: Released 4th February 2008 The folk singer's debut album arrived in 2008, and was later nominated for the Barclaycard Mercury Prize. Laura Marling - Alas I Cannot Swim. Picture: Press

Hot Chip - Made In The Dark: Released 4th February 2008 The electronica outfit released their third album, which included the hit Ready For The Floor. Hot Chip - Made In The Dark. Picture: Press

The Young Knives - Superabundance: Released 10th March 2008 The trio released their second full length album, which included the track Turn Tail. The Young Knives - Superabundance. Picture: Press

Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid: Released 17th March 2008 Guy Garvey and his crew issued their fourth, and most commercially successful, album, which featured Grounds For Divorce and One Day Like This. Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid. Picture: Press

Foals - Antidotes: Released 24th March 2008 Yannis and co released their debut in 2008, featuring the hit Cassius. Foals - Antidotes. Picture: Press

The Last Shadow Puppets - The Age Of The Understatement: Releasd 15th April 2008 Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner and former Rascals man Miles Kane collaborated on this epic album, which featured the stirring title track. The Last Shadow Puppets - The Age Of The Understatement. Picture: Press

Portishead - Third: Released 28th April 2008 The trip hop pioneers released their first album in eleven years in 2008. Portishead - Third. Picture: Press

Santogold - Santogold: Released 29th April 2008 Santi White's debut album included the massive track L.E.S. Artistes. Santogold - Santogold. Picture: Press

Bon Iver - For Emma, Forever Ago: Released 12th May 2008 Justin Vernon and his band released their debut album, which included the enduring favourite, Skinny Love. Bon Iver - For Emma, Forever Ago. Picture: Press

The Ting Tings - We Started Nothing: Released 16th May 2008 The duo of Katie White and Jules De Martino released their debut album, which included the hit That's Not My Name. The Ting Tings - We Started Nothing. Picture: Press

Paul Weller - 22 Dreams: Released 2nd June 2008 The ninth solo album from The Modfather featured guest appearances from Noel Gallagher, Gem Archer, Graham Coxon and Ocean Colour Scene's Steve Craddock. Paul Weller - 22 Dreams. Picture: Press

Coldplay - Viva La Vida Or Death And All His Friends: Released 12th June 2008 The fourth album from Chris Martin and co included the title track, Life In Technicolor and Violet Hill. Coldplay - Viva La Vida Or Death And All His Friends. Picture: Press

Fleet Foxes - Fleet Foxes: Released 3rd June 2008 The eponymous debut from the Seattle chamber rockers featured the classic White Winter Hymnal. Fleet Foxes - Fleet Foxes. Picture: Press

Bloc Party - Intimacy: Released 21st August 2008 The band's third album included Ares, Signs, One Month Off and Mercury. Bloc Party - Intimacy. Picture: Press

The Verve - Forth: Released 25th August 2008 Richard Ashcroft and co reunited for their fourth and final album, which included the track Love Is Noise. The Verve - Forth. Picture: Press

Friendly Fires - Friendly Fires: Released 1st September 2008 The St Albans dance trio released their debut album, which featured the tunes Paris, Jump In The Pool and Skeleton Boy. Friendly Fires - Friendly Fires. Picture: Radio X

Glasvegas - Glasvegas: Released 8th September 2008 The Glaswegian dark rockers released their debut, which included Geraldine, Daddy's Gone and Flowers And Football Tops. Glasvegas - Glasvegas. Picture: Press

Ladyhawke - Ladyhawke: Released 19th September 2008 Pip Brown released her debut album, which included the hits Paris Is Burning, My Delirium and Dusk Til Dawn. Ladyhawke - Ladyhawke. Picture: Press

Kings Of Leon - Only By The Night: Released 19th September 2008 The Followills' fourth album featured the massive songs Sex On Fire, Use Somebody and Notion. Kings Of Leon - Only By The Night. Picture: Press

Oasis - Dig Out Your Soul: Released 6th October 2008 The Gallaghers released their seventh and final album to date, which included The Shock Of The Lightning and I'm Outta Time. Oasis - Dig Out Your Soul. Picture: Press

The Killers - Day And Age: Released 18th November 2008 Brandon Flowers and co released their third album, which included the hits Human, Spaceman and Dustland Fairytale. The Killers - Day And Age. Picture: Press