8 February 2023, 18:11 | Updated: 8 February 2023, 18:47
Do you remember 2008? The year of Electric Feel, The Seldom Seen Kid and the return of The Verve.
The duo of Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser released their debut album, featuring Electric Feel, Time To Pretend and Kids.
The debut album from the band featured the tracks A-Punk, Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa and Oxford Comma.
The hugely-successful singer released her debut album, which included the classic Hometown Glory.
The folk singer's debut album arrived in 2008, and was later nominated for the Barclaycard Mercury Prize.
The electronica outfit released their third album, which included the hit Ready For The Floor.
The trio released their second full length album, which included the track Turn Tail.
Guy Garvey and his crew issued their fourth, and most commercially successful, album, which featured Grounds For Divorce and One Day Like This.
Yannis and co released their debut in 2008, featuring the hit Cassius.
Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner and former Rascals man Miles Kane collaborated on this epic album, which featured the stirring title track.
The trip hop pioneers released their first album in eleven years in 2008.
Santi White's debut album included the massive track L.E.S. Artistes.
Justin Vernon and his band released their debut album, which included the enduring favourite, Skinny Love.
The duo of Katie White and Jules De Martino released their debut album, which included the hit That's Not My Name.
The ninth solo album from The Modfather featured guest appearances from Noel Gallagher, Gem Archer, Graham Coxon and Ocean Colour Scene's Steve Craddock.
The fourth album from Chris Martin and co included the title track, Life In Technicolor and Violet Hill.
The eponymous debut from the Seattle chamber rockers featured the classic White Winter Hymnal.
The band's third album included Ares, Signs, One Month Off and Mercury.
Richard Ashcroft and co reunited for their fourth and final album, which included the track Love Is Noise.
The St Albans dance trio released their debut album, which featured the tunes Paris, Jump In The Pool and Skeleton Boy.
The Glaswegian dark rockers released their debut, which included Geraldine, Daddy's Gone and Flowers And Football Tops.
Pip Brown released her debut album, which included the hits Paris Is Burning, My Delirium and Dusk Til Dawn.
The Followills' fourth album featured the massive songs Sex On Fire, Use Somebody and Notion.
The Gallaghers released their seventh and final album to date, which included The Shock Of The Lightning and I'm Outta Time.
Brandon Flowers and co released their third album, which included the hits Human, Spaceman and Dustland Fairytale.
At last! The long-awaited new GNR album arrived unexpectedly in November of 2008 after a fifteen year wait.