The 25 best Indie Albums of 2008

11 November 2026, 15:03 | Updated: 11 November 2026, 15:05

Some of the best albums of 2008: Elbow, Kings Of Leon, The Verve, Foals and MGMT.
Some of the best albums of 2008: Elbow, Kings Of Leon, The Verve, Foals and MGMT. Picture: Radio X

Do you remember 2008? The year of Electric Feel, The Seldom Seen Kid and the return of The Verve.

  1. MGMT - Oracular Spectacular: Released 22nd January 2008

    The duo of Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser released their debut album, featuring Electric Feel, Time To Pretend and Kids.

    MGMT - Oracular Spectacular
    MGMT - Oracular Spectacular. Picture: Press

  2. Vampire Weekend - Vampire Weekend: Released 29th January 2008

    The debut album from the band featured the tracks A-Punk, Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa and Oxford Comma.

    Vampire Weekend - Vampire Weekend
    Vampire Weekend - Vampire Weekend. Picture: Press

  3. Adele - 19: Released 28th January 2008

    The hugely-successful singer released her debut album, which included the classic Hometown Glory.

    Adele - 19
    Adele - 19. Picture: Press

  4. Laura Marling - Alas I Cannot Swim: Released 4th February 2008

    The folk singer's debut album arrived in 2008, and was later nominated for the Barclaycard Mercury Prize.

    Laura Marling - Alas I Cannot Swim
    Laura Marling - Alas I Cannot Swim. Picture: Press

  5. Hot Chip - Made In The Dark: Released 4th February 2008

    The electronica outfit released their third album, which included the hit Ready For The Floor.

    Hot Chip - Made In The Dark
    Hot Chip - Made In The Dark. Picture: Press

  6. The Young Knives - Superabundance: Released 10th March 2008

    The trio released their second full length album, which included the track Turn Tail.

    The Young Knives - Superabundance
    The Young Knives - Superabundance. Picture: Press

  7. Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid: Released 17th March 2008

    Guy Garvey and his crew issued their fourth, and most commercially successful, album, which featured Grounds For Divorce and One Day Like This.

    Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid
    Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid. Picture: Press

  8. Foals - Antidotes: Released 24th March 2008

    Yannis and co released their debut in 2008, featuring the hit Cassius.

    Foals - Antidotes
    Foals - Antidotes. Picture: Press

  9. The Last Shadow Puppets - The Age Of The Understatement: Releasd 15th April 2008

    Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner and former Rascals man Miles Kane collaborated on this epic album, which featured the stirring title track.

    The Last Shadow Puppets - The Age Of The Understatement
    The Last Shadow Puppets - The Age Of The Understatement. Picture: Press

  10. Portishead - Third: Released 28th April 2008

    The trip hop pioneers released their first album in eleven years in 2008.

    Portishead - Third
    Portishead - Third. Picture: Press

  11. Santogold - Santogold: Released 29th April 2008

    Santi White's debut album included the massive track L.E.S. Artistes.

    Santogold - Santogold
    Santogold - Santogold. Picture: Press

  12. Bon Iver - For Emma, Forever Ago: Released 12th May 2008

    Justin Vernon and his band released their debut album, which included the enduring favourite, Skinny Love.

    Bon Iver - For Emma, Forever Ago
    Bon Iver - For Emma, Forever Ago. Picture: Press

  13. The Ting Tings - We Started Nothing: Released 16th May 2008

    The duo of Katie White and Jules De Martino released their debut album, which included the hit That's Not My Name.

    The Ting Tings - We Started Nothing
    The Ting Tings - We Started Nothing. Picture: Press

  14. Paul Weller - 22 Dreams: Released 2nd June 2008

    The ninth solo album from The Modfather featured guest appearances from Noel Gallagher, Gem Archer, Graham Coxon and Ocean Colour Scene's Steve Craddock.

    Paul Weller - 22 Dreams
    Paul Weller - 22 Dreams. Picture: Press

  15. Coldplay - Viva La Vida Or Death And All His Friends: Released 12th June 2008

    The fourth album from Chris Martin and co included the title track, Life In Technicolor and Violet Hill.

    Coldplay - Viva La Vida Or Death And All His Friends
    Coldplay - Viva La Vida Or Death And All His Friends. Picture: Press

  16. Fleet Foxes - Fleet Foxes: Released 3rd June 2008

    The eponymous debut from the Seattle chamber rockers featured the classic White Winter Hymnal.

    Fleet Foxes - Fleet Foxes
    Fleet Foxes - Fleet Foxes. Picture: Press

  17. Bloc Party - Intimacy: Released 21st August 2008

    The band's third album included Ares, Signs, One Month Off and Mercury.

    Bloc Party - Intimacy
    Bloc Party - Intimacy. Picture: Press

  18. The Verve - Forth: Released 25th August 2008

    Richard Ashcroft and co reunited for their fourth and final album, which included the track Love Is Noise.

    The Verve - Forth
    The Verve - Forth. Picture: Press

  19. Friendly Fires - Friendly Fires: Released 1st September 2008

    The St Albans dance trio released their debut album, which featured the tunes Paris, Jump In The Pool and Skeleton Boy.

    Friendly Fires - Friendly Fires
    Friendly Fires - Friendly Fires. Picture: Radio X

  20. Glasvegas - Glasvegas: Released 8th September 2008

    The Glaswegian dark rockers released their debut, which included Geraldine, Daddy's Gone and Flowers And Football Tops.

    Glasvegas - Glasvegas
    Glasvegas - Glasvegas. Picture: Press

  21. Ladyhawke - Ladyhawke: Released 19th September 2008

    Pip Brown released her debut album, which included the hits Paris Is Burning, My Delirium and Dusk Til Dawn.

    Ladyhawke - Ladyhawke
    Ladyhawke - Ladyhawke. Picture: Press

  22. Kings Of Leon - Only By The Night: Released 19th September 2008

    The Followills' fourth album featured the massive songs Sex On Fire, Use Somebody and Notion.

    Kings Of Leon - Only By The Night
    Kings Of Leon - Only By The Night. Picture: Press

  23. Oasis - Dig Out Your Soul: Released 6th October 2008

    The Gallaghers released their seventh and final album to date, which included The Shock Of The Lightning and I'm Outta Time.

    Oasis - Dig Out Your Soul
    Oasis - Dig Out Your Soul. Picture: Press

  24. The Killers - Day And Age: Released 18th November 2008

    Brandon Flowers and co released their third album, which included the hits Human, Spaceman and Dustland Fairytale.

    The Killers - Day And Age
    The Killers - Day And Age. Picture: Press

  25. Guns N'Roses - Chinese Democracy: Released 23rd November 2008

    At last! The long-awaited new GNR album arrived unexpectedly in November of 2008 after a fifteen year wait.

    Guns N'Roses - Chinese Democracy
    Guns N'Roses - Chinese Democracy. Picture: Press

Subscribe to Radio X Plus now at Global Player

Subscribe to Radio X Plus now at Global Player

More X-Lists

Best albums of 1993 from Aerosmith, David Bowie, Meat Loaf and Guns N'Roses

The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1993

Some of the biggest indie tunes of 1998 including Garbage, Catatonia, Stereophonics, Manic Street Preachers and more!

The 25 Best Indie Songs of 1998

The Queen album Sheer Heart Attack doesn't include a song by that name... but News Of The World does!

10 album title tracks that appeared on a completely different album

Celebrity cameos in music vids: Bruce Willis, Eric Cantona Christopher Walken and Danny Dyer

The best celebrity cameos in music videos

Some of the best albums from Manchester, including Unknown Pleasures, Definitely Maybe, The Seldom Seen Kid, The Queen Is Dead and The Stone Roses.

The 25 best albums from Manchester

Big rock hits of 1983 including David Bowie, Ozzy Osbourne, The Police, Iron Maiden and more...

The 25 best Classic Rock tracks of 1983