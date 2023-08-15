The 25 best albums of 2004

On Air Now
15 August 2023
Let's look back at 2004 - the year of Golden Touch, Take Me Out, Dry Your Eyes and Mr Brightside.
The second album from the New York band included Little House Of Savages and The Rat.
The New York glam popsters released their debut, which featured Take Your Mama and their cover of Pink Floyd's Comfortably Numb.
The Scottish band released the debut album which featured the classic Take Me Out, plus Michael and Matinee.
The superstar rapper's debut album included the singles Through The Wire, Slow Jamz and All Falls Down.
The Detroit band released their second album, which featured the single C'mon C'mon.
The band had their biggest hit this year, with the classic Float On.
The Liverpool band released their debut album, which featured the songs You Will You Won't and Pressure Point.
Tom Chaplin and his comrades issued their debut album this year, which featured Somewhere Only We Know, Everything's Changing, This Is The Last Time and Bedshaped.
Mike Skinner released his second album, which featured the huge hit Dry Your Eyes, plus Fit But You Know It.
The Mozfather had his big comeback album this year, which featured the hits First Of The Gang To Die and Irish Blood, English Heart.
The Scottish DJ and producer released his debut album, which included Drop The Pressure and the brilliant title track which included a sample of an American preacher denouncing a roll call of 1980s pop stars as "sinful".
Brandon Flowers and co issued their debut, which included Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine, Mr Brightside, Somebody Told Me and All These Things I've Done.
The band's second album was released and featured I'm Not OK (I Promise) and The Ghost Of You.
Johnny Borrell's troubadours released their debut album, which included Golden Touch, Stumble And Fall and Somewhere Else.
The Sunderland band released their debut LP, which included their excellent cover of Kate Bush's Hounds Of Love and Decent Days And Nights.
The band released their second and final album (to date) this year, which opened with the poignant Can't Stand Me Now and the equally poignant What Became Of The Likely Lads?
The Leicester band released their debut album in 2004, which included Processed Beats, Club Foot, LSF, Cutt Off and Reason Is Treason.
The hip hop project, under the leadership of songwriter and producer Ian Parton, released their debut album, which included Bottle Rocket and Ladyflash.
The full length debut from the Canadian band was released in North America and featured Rebellion (Lies), Wake Up and Haiti.
The American punk trio released their biggest album to date, which included the incendiary title track, plus Boulevard Of Broken Dreams and Wake Me Up When September Ends.
The 13th studio album from the alternative rock giants included the singles Leaving New York, Wanderlust, Aftermath and Electron Blue.
The Followills released their second album, which featured Four Kicks, The Bucket and King Of The Rodeo.
Stefani's debut solo album included the hits Hollaback Girl and What You Waiting For?
Marshall Mathers released his fifth album this year, which included Lose Yourself and Like Toy Soldiers.
The Irish band released their eleventh album this year, which included the tracks Vertigo and City Of Blinding Lights.