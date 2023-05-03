The 25 Best Albums Of 1991

On Air Now
3 May 2023
We look back at 1991; the year of Achtung Baby, Leisure, Nevermind, Pearl Jam and Trompe Le Monde.
The debut from Liverpool's answer to Madchester featured Groovy Train and Altogether Now.
The former Smiths frontman issued his second solo album, which included the singles Our Frank and Sing Your Life. The record was producer by Clive Langer and Alan Winstanley, best known for their work with Madness.
The second album from the satirical duo of Jim Bob and Fruitbat featured the hits Bloodsport For All and Anytime Anyplace Anywhere, giving them a Top 10 album.
The fourth and final album by Bill Drummond and Jimmy Cauty's house anarchists featured 3am Eternal and Kylie Said To Jason.
The third album from the Mancunian dance crew featured In Your Face and Oops, featuring Bjork on vocals.
The Athens, GA band's seventh album was their biggest yet and featured Losing My Religion, Radio Song and Shiny Happy People.
The debut album from the young grebo band featured the indie club classics Kill Your Television and Grey Cell Green.
The debut album by Bristol's trip hop pioneers included their massive hit Unfinished Sympathy featuring Shara Nelson on vocals.
The debut from Billy Corgan and his alt.rock heroes featured I Am One, Tristessa and Siva.
The debut album by the supergroup featuring Bernard Sumner of New Order and Johnny Marr, formerly of The Smiths featured Get The Message and Getting Away With It.
Miles Hunt's grebos from Stourbridge released their third album, which included Size Of A Cow and Welcome To The Cheap Seats.
The metal veterans' fifth album spawned five hit singles: Enter Sandman, The Unforgiven, Nothing Else Matters, Wherever I May Roam and Sad but True.
The Britpop titans' debut album was a not-entirely-successful attempt to tap into the baggy scene, but included some top tunes: There's No Other Way, Bang and She's So High.
The debut by Eddie Vedder's grunge rockers featured singles Alive, Even Flow and Jeremy.
Bob Stanley, Pete Wiggs and Sarah Cracknell released their debut album, which included their classic cover of Neil Young's Only Love Can Break Your Heart and Nothing Can Stop Us.
The debut album from perhaps the most famous woman of 1991 - Courtney Love and her band, Hole. The LP featured Teenage Whore.
Axl, Slash, Duff and co went large on their third album - two double albums released on the same day. Tracks included Live And Let Die, Knocking On Heaven's Door You Could Be Mine and November Rain.
The fifth album by the funk rockers was their most commercially successful to date and included Give It Away, Breaking The Girl and the huge hit Under The Bridge.
The grunge superstars' second album was produced by Butch Vig and featured the classic Smells Like Teen Spirit, Come As You Are, On A Plain and more. A generation-defining album!
The pioneering alt.rockers released their fourth and last album, which featured Planet Of Sound, Head On and Alec Eiffel. The album title is a French phrase meaning "Fool The World".
Bobby Gillespie's band released their career-defining third album on Creation Records, which included Movin' On Up, Don't Fight It Feel It and Loaded.
The debut album from the electronica duo of Phil and Paul Hartnoll included Belfast and a live version of the hit single Chime.
The third album from Chris Cornell's Seattle rockers featured Jesus Christ Pose and Rusty Cage.
The landmark second album from the pioneers of shoegaze and noise rock. It would be 22 years before Kevin Shields came up with the follow up, m b v.
Following the commercial success but critical indifference given to the band's Rattle And Hum project in 1988, U2 went on hiatus, shacked up in Berlin with Brian Eno and reinvented themselves. The results included The Fly, She Moves In Mysterious Ways, One and Even Better Than The Real Thing.