The 25 Best Albums Of 1991

We look back at 1991; the year of Achtung Baby, Leisure, Nevermind, Pearl Jam and Trompe Le Monde.

The Farm – Spartacus: released 4th March 1991 The debut from Liverpool's answer to Madchester featured Groovy Train and Altogether Now. The Farm - Spartacus album cover. Picture: Press

Morrissey - Kill Uncle: released 4th March 1991 The former Smiths frontman issued his second solo album, which included the singles Our Frank and Sing Your Life. The record was producer by Clive Langer and Alan Winstanley, best known for their work with Madness. Morrissey - Kill Uncle. Picture: Press

Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine - 30 Something: released 4th March 1991 The second album from the satirical duo of Jim Bob and Fruitbat featured the hits Bloodsport For All and Anytime Anyplace Anywhere, giving them a Top 10 album. Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine - 30 Something. Picture: Press

The KLF - The White Room: released 11th March 1991 The fourth and final album by Bill Drummond and Jimmy Cauty's house anarchists featured 3am Eternal and Kylie Said To Jason. The KLF - The White Room. Picture: Press

808 State - Ex:el: released 11th March 1991 The third album from the Mancunian dance crew featured In Your Face and Oops, featuring Bjork on vocals. 808 State - Ex:el. Picture: Press

R.E.M. - Out Of Time: released 12th March 1991 The Athens, GA band's seventh album was their biggest yet and featured Losing My Religion, Radio Song and Shiny Happy People. R.E.M. - Out Of Time. Picture: Press

Ned's Atomic Dustbin - God Fodder: released 1st April 1991 The debut album from the young grebo band featured the indie club classics Kill Your Television and Grey Cell Green. Ned's Atomic Dustbin - God Fodder. Picture: Press

Massive Attack - Blue Lines: released 15th April 1991 The debut album by Bristol's trip hop pioneers included their massive hit Unfinished Sympathy featuring Shara Nelson on vocals. The sleeve to Blue Lines, with the "Massive Attack" name restored. Picture: Press

Smashing Pumpkins – Gish: released 28th May 1991 The debut from Billy Corgan and his alt.rock heroes featured I Am One, Tristessa and Siva. Smashing Pumpkins – Gish. Picture: Press

Electronic – Electronic: released 28th May 1991 The debut album by the supergroup featuring Bernard Sumner of New Order and Johnny Marr, formerly of The Smiths featured Get The Message and Getting Away With It. Electronic – Electronic. Picture: Press

The Wonder Stuff - Never Loved Elvis: released 28th May 1991 Miles Hunt's grebos from Stourbridge released their third album, which included Size Of A Cow and Welcome To The Cheap Seats. The Wonder Stuff - Never Loved Elvis. Picture: Press

Metallica - Metallica (The Black Album): released 12th August 1991 The metal veterans' fifth album spawned five hit singles: Enter Sandman, The Unforgiven, Nothing Else Matters, Wherever I May Roam and Sad but True. Metallica - Black Album cover. Picture: Press

Blur - Leisure: released 27th August 1991 The Britpop titans' debut album was a not-entirely-successful attempt to tap into the baggy scene, but included some top tunes: There's No Other Way, Bang and She's So High. Blur - Leisure album cover. Picture: Press

Pearl Jam – Ten: released 27th August 1991 The debut by Eddie Vedder's grunge rockers featured singles Alive, Even Flow and Jeremy. Pearl Jam - Ten album cover. Picture: Press

St Etienne - Foxbase Alpha: released 16th September 1991 Bob Stanley, Pete Wiggs and Sarah Cracknell released their debut album, which included their classic cover of Neil Young's Only Love Can Break Your Heart and Nothing Can Stop Us. St Etienne - Foxbase Alpha. Picture: Press

Hole - Pretty On The Inside: released 17th September 1991 The debut album from perhaps the most famous woman of 1991 - Courtney Love and her band, Hole. The LP featured Teenage Whore. Hole - Pretty On The Inside. Picture: Press

Guns N Roses - Use Your Illusion I and II: released 17th September 1991 Axl, Slash, Duff and co went large on their third album - two double albums released on the same day. Tracks included Live And Let Die, Knocking On Heaven's Door You Could Be Mine and November Rain. Guns N Roses - Use Your Illusion I. Picture: Press

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Blood Sugar Sex Magik: released 24th September 1991 The fifth album by the funk rockers was their most commercially successful to date and included Give It Away, Breaking The Girl and the huge hit Under The Bridge. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Blood Sugar Sex Magik album artwork. Picture: Press

Nirvana – Nevermind: released 24th September 1991 The grunge superstars' second album was produced by Butch Vig and featured the classic Smells Like Teen Spirit, Come As You Are, On A Plain and more. A generation-defining album! Nirvana - Nevermind album cover. Picture: Press

Pixies - Trompe Le Monde: released 23rd September 1991 The pioneering alt.rockers released their fourth and last album, which featured Planet Of Sound, Head On and Alec Eiffel. The album title is a French phrase meaning "Fool The World". Pixies - Trompe Le Monde album cover. Picture: Press

September: Primal Scream – Screamadelica: released 23rd September 1991 Bobby Gillespie's band released their career-defining third album on Creation Records, which included Movin' On Up, Don't Fight It Feel It and Loaded. Paul Cannell's art for Primal Scream's Screamadelica album cover. Picture: Press

Orbital – Orbital: released 30th September 1991 The debut album from the electronica duo of Phil and Paul Hartnoll included Belfast and a live version of the hit single Chime. Orbital – Orbital. Picture: Press

Soundgarden – Badmotorfinger: released 8th October 1991 The third album from Chris Cornell's Seattle rockers featured Jesus Christ Pose and Rusty Cage. Soundgarden – Badmotorfinger. Picture: Press

My Bloody Valentine – Loveless: released 4th November 1991 The landmark second album from the pioneers of shoegaze and noise rock. It would be 22 years before Kevin Shields came up with the follow up, m b v. My Bloody Valentine – Loveless album cover. Picture: Press