The best gadgets to buy for Christmas 2018

Peter Jenkinson, the world's only Toyologist, has joined the hosts of the new Tomorrow’s Nerd podcast Andy and Jason to pick some amazing gifts for your “difficult to buy for” friends or relatives. Here’s what they came up with...

Nerf Laser Ops Pro Nerf Laser Ops Pro. Picture: Amazon Laser battles in your living room! You can play solo, or in a team and even connect it to your phone for real-time battle info. Buy from Amazon

Instant Air Hockey Instant Air Hockey. Picture: Amazon Any table can be instantly turned into an air hockey pitch with this beautifully simple idea. Tomorrow’s Nerd says: If I was going to choose one to give as a gift it would be this.” Buy from Amazon

Atari Retro Handheld Console Atari Retro Handheld Console. Picture: Amazon 50 classic Atari games - including Asteroids, Pong and Centipede - are built in to this dinky handheld console. Jason Bradbury says: "I think you need two, I would keep one and give the other away." Buy from Amazon

MekaMon MekaMon. Picture: Amazon "The future of robotics is in your living room" say our experts - this gaming robot has a personality that you can program, but also has Artificial Intelligence that means it will play when you’re not looking. Isn’t this how Terminator got started? Buy from Amazon

Boxer The Robot Boxer the Robot. Picture: Amazon This cute droid can play 10 pre-programmed games and show a whole range of emotions. Like a Tamagotchi, but more fun. Buy from Amazon

Prynt Pocket Prynt Pocket. Picture: Amazon Ever thought about turning your iPhone into a palm-sized instant camera? Well now you can! You can print Polaroid-style photos from your phone snaps, no problem - just like in the olden days. Buy from Amazon

Celestron Inspire 80AZ Celestron Inspire 80AZ. Picture: Amazon This entry-level telescope is great for staring at comets, stars and spaceships. Andy and Jason are super-keen on it: "I really want to get a telescope and you’ve just sold me that one!” As a bonus, it comes with a smartphone adapter to dump those celestial shots onto your moby. Buy from Amazon

Kindle PaperWhite Kindle PaperWhite. Picture: Amazon The latest edition of the ever-popular Kindle is now thinner, lighter... and waterproof. Tomorrow's Nerd say: "The number of features at this price point has me blown away… I love it” Buy from Amazon

Gravitrax Gravitrax. Picture: Amazon Classic marble fun, turned up to 11. You can build freestyle tracks for metal ballbearings that teach children about not only gravity, but magnetism and kinetic energy, using slingshots and even a cannon! Buy from Amazon

Beasts Of Balance Beasts Of Balance. Picture: Amazon Balance the animal models into a tower which interacts with an iPad to create a special digital world. A bit like playing Jenga with Pokemon and great for family bonding/arguments. Buy from Amazon

Beyer Dynamic DT990 Headphones Beyer Dynamic DT990 Headphones. Picture: Amazon Some pretty slick professional headphones with a superb sound and the added bonus of actually being comfortable - "just like wearing marshmallows". Buy from Amazon