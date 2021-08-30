Radio X Top 100 Of The 00s - See the full countdown
30 August 2021, 18:54 | Updated: 30 August 2021, 19:38
Radio X has been counting down the most-played songs of the amazing decade. Find out what's on the list and listen back to the whole Top 100.
This August Bank Holiday Monday, we celebrated all things 2000s with The Radio X Top 100 of the 00s.
It was an era that bought us into a new millennium and bore the likes of Kings Of Leon, Kaiser Chiefs, Florence + The Machine and Arctic Monkeys.
Whether you were into guitar bands like The Strokes, loved Amy Winehouse's brand of confessional R&B, listened to the infectious hip-hop of Outkast or lived your best nu-metal life through Linkin Park, the 00s had something for everyone.
So on August Bank Holiday Monday, we looked back at one of the most epic and eclectic decades in music by revealing Radio X's most played songs from the 00s- with stats provided by PPL.
Every song in our Top 100 Of The 00s was released between the start of 2000 and the end of 2009 and is based on UK radio play in the 21st century. Every song will have had at least one play on Radio X in the last 12 months.
Here you can see all 100 songs, counting down from 100 to 1. Find out where your favourite songs placed below.
100. Feeder – Buck Rogers
99. The View – Same Jeans
98. Feeder – Just The Way I’m Feeling
97. Snow Patrol – Spitting Games
96. Oasis – Lyla
95. Richard Ashcroft – A Song For The Lovers
94. Kaiser Chiefs – Oh My God
93. Florence + The Machine – Dog Days Are Over
92. Muse – Uprising
91. MGMT – Kids
90. Franz Ferdinand – Do You Want To
89. Foo Fighters – The Pretender
88. Foo Fighters – Times Like These
87. Queens Of The Stone Age – No One Knows
86. Athlete – Wires
85. Arctic Monkeys – I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor
84. Oasis – Stop Crying Your Heart Out
83. Good Charlotte – Girls & Boys
82. The Killers – All These Things I’ve Done
81. The Temper Trap – Sweet Disposition
80. Foo Fighters – Best Of You
79. Razorlight – Golden Touch
78. Coldplay – The Scientist
77. The Strokes – Last Nite
76.` Kate Nash – Foundations
75. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Californication
74. Razorlight – Somewhere Else
73. Muse – Starlight
72. Jet – Are You Gonna Be My Girl
71.` The Streets – Dry Your Eyes
70. Keane – Bedshaped
69. Razorlight – Before I Fall To Pieces
68. Arctic Monkeys – Fluorescent Adolescent
67. The White Stripes – Seven Nation Army
66. Gorillaz – Feel Good Inc
65. The Darkness – I Believe In A Thing Called Love
64. The Automatic – Monster
63. Outkast – Ms Jackson
62. The Killers – Read My Mind
61. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Dani California
60. The Kooks – She Moves In Her Own Way
59. Damien Rice – Cannonball
58. Red Hot Chili Peppers – The Zephyr Song
57. Travis – Flowers In The Window
56. Kaiser Chiefs – Everyday I Love You Less And Less
55. U2 – Vertigo
54. The Killers – When You Were Young
53. Eminem – Lose Yourself
52. Oasis – The Importance Of Being Idle
51. The Rasmus – In The Shadows
50. Biffy Clyro – Many Of Horror
49. Wheatus – Teenage Dirtbag
48. Oasis – Little By Little
47. La Roux – Bulletproof
46. Razorlight – In The Morning
45. Orson – No Tomorrow
44. The Fratellis – Chelsea Dagger
43. Red Hot Chili Peppers – By The Way
42. Gorillaz – Dare
41. Paolo Nutini – New Shoes
40. Stereophonics – Maybe Tomorrow
39. Franz Ferdinand – Take Me Out
38. Coldplay – In My Place
37. The Zutons – Valerie
36. Paolo Nutini – Last Request
35. Coldplay – Trouble
34. Snow Patrol – You’re All I Have
33. Snow Patrol – Run
32. The Fratellis – Whistle For The Choir
31. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Can’t Stop
30. The Coral – In The Morning
29. Coldplay – Yellow
28. Green Day – Wake Me Up When September Ends
27. The Dandy Warhols – Bohemian Like You
26. Coldplay – Fix You
25. Elbow – One Day Like This
24. Junior Senior – Move Your Feet
23. Coldplay – Speed Of Sound
22. Travis – Sing
21. Amy Winehouse – You Know I’m No Good
20. Kaiser Chiefs – I Predict A Riot
19. Green Day – Boulevard Of Broken Dreams
18. The Killers – Mr Brightside
17. Florence + The Machine – You’ve Got The Love
16. Amy Winehouse – Back To Black
15. Stereophonics - Dakota
14. Amy Winehouse – Rehab
13. The Killers – Somebody Told Me
12. Razorlight – America
11. Kaiser Chiefs – Ruby
Keane – Somewhere Only We Know
Released on 16 February 2004 from Keane's Hopes and Fears album, the track peaked at No.3 of the UK singles chart. Though Tom Chaplin and co have clarified that the song isn't about a specific geographical place, it certainly has a place in fans' hearts all over the globe.
Coldplay – Clocks
The 2002 track, which comes from the band's A Rush Of Blood To The Head album almost never got released because the band didn't want to be a single. Luckily the label talked them round.
U2 – Beautiful Day
The hit, which was taken from U2's All That You Can't Leave Behind album, was a huge hit when it was released in 2000. It's endured with fans ever since, appearing on every U2 setlist since it was debuted live in 2001.
Stereophonics – Have A Nice Day
Released in June 2001 from the Welsh band's Just Enough Education to Perform album, the lyrics to Have A Nice Day were inspired by a cab journey Stereophonics took while they were on tour in San Francisco.
Keane – Everybody’s Changing
This song from Keane's Hopes and Fears album was released twice in the UK. The first time around it made it to 122 and a year later it hit No.4 on the singles charts.
Coldplay – Viva La Vida
Coldplay's Viva La Vida single, which means Long Live Life in Spanish, was written by all four members of the band and is considered by Chris Martin as one of their best ever songs.
The Killers - Human
The Killers' 2008 Human single, which was taken from their Day & Age album, was the third song from Brandon Flowers and co to enter the Top 5 of the UK singles chart.
Kings Of Leon – Use Somebody
The 2008 which features on the band's Only By The Night album is one of the band's most popular hits. Perhaps only second to this one...
Kings Of Leon – Sex On Fire
KOL's 2008 song, which also comes from their Only By The Night album, gave the band their first ever UK No.1 single and has remained one of their most famous songs. It's thought the track was written about lead singer Caleb Followill's then girlfriend and now wife Lily Aldridge. It started out as a joke, but there's nothing funny about its success.
Snow Patrol – Chasing Cars
The 2006 single, which went stratospheric when it was featured on US TV show Grey's Anatomy, reached platinum in 11 different countries. Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody referred to it as: "the purest love song that I’ve ever written".
