Radio X Top 100 Of The 00s - See the full countdown

By Jenny Mensah

Radio X has been counting down the most-played songs of the amazing decade. Find out what's on the list and listen back to the whole Top 100.

This August Bank Holiday Monday, we celebrated all things 2000s with The Radio X Top 100 of the 00s.

It was an era that bought us into a new millennium and bore the likes of Kings Of Leon, Kaiser Chiefs, Florence + The Machine and Arctic Monkeys.

Whether you were into guitar bands like The Strokes, loved Amy Winehouse's brand of confessional R&B, listened to the infectious hip-hop of Outkast or lived your best nu-metal life through Linkin Park, the 00s had something for everyone.

So on August Bank Holiday Monday, we looked back at one of the most epic and eclectic decades in music by revealing Radio X's most played songs from the 00s- with stats provided by PPL.

Every song in our Top 100 Of The 00s was released between the start of 2000 and the end of 2009 and is based on UK radio play in the 21st century. Every song will have had at least one play on Radio X in the last 12 months.

Here you can see all 100 songs, counting down from 100 to 1. Find out where your favourite songs placed below.

100. Feeder – Buck Rogers

99. The View – Same Jeans

98. Feeder – Just The Way I’m Feeling

97. Snow Patrol – Spitting Games

96. Oasis – Lyla

95. Richard Ashcroft – A Song For The Lovers

94. Kaiser Chiefs – Oh My God

93. Florence + The Machine – Dog Days Are Over

92. Muse – Uprising

91. MGMT – Kids

90. Franz Ferdinand – Do You Want To

89. Foo Fighters – The Pretender

88. Foo Fighters – Times Like These

87. Queens Of The Stone Age – No One Knows

86. Athlete – Wires

85. Arctic Monkeys – I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor

84. Oasis – Stop Crying Your Heart Out

83. Good Charlotte – Girls & Boys

82. The Killers – All These Things I’ve Done

81. The Temper Trap – Sweet Disposition

80. Foo Fighters – Best Of You

79. Razorlight – Golden Touch

78. Coldplay – The Scientist

77. The Strokes – Last Nite

76.` Kate Nash – Foundations

75. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Californication

74. Razorlight – Somewhere Else

73. Muse – Starlight

72. Jet – Are You Gonna Be My Girl

71.` The Streets – Dry Your Eyes

70. Keane – Bedshaped

69. Razorlight – Before I Fall To Pieces

68. Arctic Monkeys – Fluorescent Adolescent

67. The White Stripes – Seven Nation Army

66. Gorillaz – Feel Good Inc

65. The Darkness – I Believe In A Thing Called Love

64. The Automatic – Monster

63. Outkast – Ms Jackson

62. The Killers – Read My Mind

61. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Dani California

60. The Kooks – She Moves In Her Own Way

59. Damien Rice – Cannonball

58. Red Hot Chili Peppers – The Zephyr Song

57. Travis – Flowers In The Window

56. Kaiser Chiefs – Everyday I Love You Less And Less

55. U2 – Vertigo

54. The Killers – When You Were Young

53. Eminem – Lose Yourself

52. Oasis – The Importance Of Being Idle

51. The Rasmus – In The Shadows

50. Biffy Clyro – Many Of Horror

49. Wheatus – Teenage Dirtbag

48. Oasis – Little By Little

47. La Roux – Bulletproof

46. Razorlight – In The Morning

45. Orson – No Tomorrow

44. The Fratellis – Chelsea Dagger

43. Red Hot Chili Peppers – By The Way

42. Gorillaz – Dare

41. Paolo Nutini – New Shoes

40. Stereophonics – Maybe Tomorrow

39. Franz Ferdinand – Take Me Out

38. Coldplay – In My Place

37. The Zutons – Valerie

36. Paolo Nutini – Last Request

35. Coldplay – Trouble

34. Snow Patrol – You’re All I Have

33. Snow Patrol – Run

32. The Fratellis – Whistle For The Choir

31. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Can’t Stop

30. The Coral – In The Morning

29. Coldplay – Yellow

28. Green Day – Wake Me Up When September Ends

27. The Dandy Warhols – Bohemian Like You

26. Coldplay – Fix You

25. Elbow – One Day Like This

24. Junior Senior – Move Your Feet

23. Coldplay – Speed Of Sound

22. Travis – Sing

21. Amy Winehouse – You Know I’m No Good

20. Kaiser Chiefs – I Predict A Riot

19. Green Day – Boulevard Of Broken Dreams

18. The Killers – Mr Brightside

17. Florence + The Machine – You’ve Got The Love

16. Amy Winehouse – Back To Black

15. Stereophonics - Dakota

14. Amy Winehouse – Rehab

13. The Killers – Somebody Told Me

12. Razorlight – America

11. Kaiser Chiefs – Ruby

Keane – Somewhere Only We Know Released on 16 February 2004 from Keane's Hopes and Fears album, the track peaked at No.3 of the UK singles chart. Though Tom Chaplin and co have clarified that the song isn't about a specific geographical place, it certainly has a place in fans' hearts all over the globe. Coldplay – Clocks The 2002 track, which comes from the band's A Rush Of Blood To The Head album almost never got released because the band didn't want to be a single. Luckily the label talked them round. U2 – Beautiful Day The hit, which was taken from U2's All That You Can't Leave Behind album, was a huge hit when it was released in 2000. It's endured with fans ever since, appearing on every U2 setlist since it was debuted live in 2001. Stereophonics – Have A Nice Day Released in June 2001 from the Welsh band's Just Enough Education to Perform album, the lyrics to Have A Nice Day were inspired by a cab journey Stereophonics took while they were on tour in San Francisco. Keane – Everybody’s Changing This song from Keane's Hopes and Fears album was released twice in the UK. The first time around it made it to 122 and a year later it hit No.4 on the singles charts. Coldplay – Viva La Vida Coldplay's Viva La Vida single, which means Long Live Life in Spanish, was written by all four members of the band and is considered by Chris Martin as one of their best ever songs. The Killers - Human The Killers' 2008 Human single, which was taken from their Day & Age album, was the third song from Brandon Flowers and co to enter the Top 5 of the UK singles chart. Kings Of Leon – Use Somebody The 2008 which features on the band's Only By The Night album is one of the band's most popular hits. Perhaps only second to this one... Kings Of Leon – Sex On Fire KOL's 2008 song, which also comes from their Only By The Night album, gave the band their first ever UK No.1 single and has remained one of their most famous songs. It's thought the track was written about lead singer Caleb Followill's then girlfriend and now wife Lily Aldridge. It started out as a joke, but there's nothing funny about its success. Snow Patrol – Chasing Cars The 2006 single, which went stratospheric when it was featured on US TV show Grey's Anatomy, reached platinum in 11 different countries. Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody referred to it as: "the purest love song that I’ve ever written".

