The biggest gigs to look forward to in 2019

4 January 2019, 13:38 | Updated: 4 January 2019, 13:51

Gig crowd
Which tickets should you be buying in the New Year? Radio X picks the best live shows, tours and events for 2019.

  1. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at Heaton Park, 7 June 2019

    Our Noel plays Manchester’s Heaton Park for the first time since he appeared there with Oasis in 2009 on 7 June. More info

  2. Glasgow Summer Sessions 16 to 25 August 2019

    This annual series of shows at Bellahouston Park is shaping up to be a major fixture on the calendar: between 16 and 25 August 2019, they will play host to Foo Fighters, The Cure and The 1975. More info

  3. Sounds Of The City - 6 to 13 July 2019

    The Wombats, Elbow, The Kooks, The National, Kylie Minogue and Hacienda Classical head up this year’s series of shows at Castlefield Bowl, Manchester. More info

  4. Richard Ashcroft tour April 2019

    The former Verve man kicks off a major UK tour on 19 April at Portsmouth’s Guildhall. We saw him in action at a special Radio X event before Christmas and we have to say, he’s on fire at the moment. More info

  5. Neighbourhood Weekender - 25 and 26 May 2019

    Richard Ashcroft and George Ezra head up this two day event that takes place in Victoria Park, Warrington on 25 and 26 May. Also on the bill will be Primal Scream, The Vaccines, The Charlatans, Maximo Park, Jade Bird, Sam Fender and many more. More info

  6. Gerry Cinnamon tour March 2019

    The acclaimed Scottish singer-songwriter is set to win over more fans with a tour that starts in Belfast on 7 March and winds up at the Birmingham Institute on the 31st. More info

  7. Muse Simulation Theory tour

    The trio take their stage show to the next level with three massive UK dates: London Stadium on 1 June, Bristol’s Ashton Gate Stadium on 5 June and Manchester’s Etihad Stadium on 8 June. More info

  8. Courteeners at Heaton Park, 15 June 1979

    Liam Fray says you should take the next day off after the band play a triumphant homecoming show at Heaton Park. Also on the bill are James, DMAs and Pale Waves. More info

  9. Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park 13 and 14 July 2019

    Florence + The Machine headline the legendary London venue on Saturday 13 July, supported by The National. Also playing Hyde Park as part of the series is Robbie Williams, on 14 July. More info

  10. Blossoms at Edgeley Park, Stockport, 22 June 2019

    The band play the biggest show of their career at the home of Stockport County FC, with a bill that features The Coral, Cabbage and Fuzzy Sun. More info

  11. Manic Street Preachers at Cardiff Castle, 29 June 2019.

    A big, big homecoming show takes place at Cardiff Castle to mark 21 years of the Welsh band’s classic album This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours. More info

