The biggest gigs to look forward to in 2019
4 January 2019, 13:38 | Updated: 4 January 2019, 13:51
Which tickets should you be buying in the New Year? Radio X picks the best live shows, tours and events for 2019.
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at Heaton Park, 7 June 2019
Our Noel plays Manchester’s Heaton Park for the first time since he appeared there with Oasis in 2009 on 7 June. More info
30 minute warning… NGHFB’s Manchester, Heaton Park tickets go on general sale here at 10am (UK time) ▶︎ https://t.co/uNEKiXj8Zx pic.twitter.com/j3IUXnZSKo— Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) December 7, 2018
Glasgow Summer Sessions 16 to 25 August 2019
This annual series of shows at Bellahouston Park is shaping up to be a major fixture on the calendar: between 16 and 25 August 2019, they will play host to Foo Fighters, The Cure and The 1975. More info
Two day tickets available for @thecure and @foofighters.— Summer Sessions (@SmmrSessions) November 23, 2018
Tickets here → https://t.co/NtppW9Ue2d pic.twitter.com/GQQ9tiOfoX
Sounds Of The City - 6 to 13 July 2019
The Wombats, Elbow, The Kooks, The National, Kylie Minogue and Hacienda Classical head up this year’s series of shows at Castlefield Bowl, Manchester. More info
Tickets for our #SoundsOfTheCity show at Castlefield Bowl, Manchester are now on sale 🎉 Grab yours here https://t.co/sruDShxNUu pic.twitter.com/jw3Yn0GtZ7— The WOMBATS (@thewombats) November 30, 2018
Richard Ashcroft tour April 2019
The former Verve man kicks off a major UK tour on 19 April at Portsmouth’s Guildhall. We saw him in action at a special Radio X event before Christmas and we have to say, he’s on fire at the moment. More info
Portsmouth, Newcastle, Birmingham, Dublin and Newcastle are all sold out!— Richard Ashcroft (@richardashcroft) October 30, 2018
Tickets for the remaining Natural Rebel UK & Ireland 2019 Tour dates are available here - https://t.co/5YFtHUckBO#RichardAshcroft #RA #NaturalRebel pic.twitter.com/9j71Dlb2y1
Neighbourhood Weekender - 25 and 26 May 2019
Richard Ashcroft and George Ezra head up this two day event that takes place in Victoria Park, Warrington on 25 and 26 May. Also on the bill will be Primal Scream, The Vaccines, The Charlatans, Maximo Park, Jade Bird, Sam Fender and many more. More info
💮🌻 The wait is over…— NBHD Weekender (@nbhdweekender) November 12, 2018
YOUR 2019 LINE-UP IS HERE!
WA1-5 pre-sale Thursday @ 9:30am
General tickets on sale Friday @ 9:30amhttps://t.co/KP3Py7IN1L pic.twitter.com/nwnVPmjBb1
Gerry Cinnamon tour March 2019
The acclaimed Scottish singer-songwriter is set to win over more fans with a tour that starts in Belfast on 7 March and winds up at the Birmingham Institute on the 31st. More info
Let’s dance x— GERRY CINNAMON (@GerryCinnamon) November 26, 2018
Tickets Fri 9am via links below
-https://t.co/GsY69PThIp
-https://t.co/a44bgyRs6k’
IRE LINK https://t.co/81PFL43AAp pic.twitter.com/LkkRYAz2IA
Muse Simulation Theory tour
The trio take their stage show to the next level with three massive UK dates: London Stadium on 1 June, Bristol’s Ashton Gate Stadium on 5 June and Manchester’s Etihad Stadium on 8 June. More info
Tickets available now for the #SimulationTheory World Tour: https://t.co/0eZNQ0J442 pic.twitter.com/e0aqkWuVrL— muse (@muse) November 30, 2018
Courteeners at Heaton Park, 15 June 1979
Liam Fray says you should take the next day off after the band play a triumphant homecoming show at Heaton Park. Also on the bill are James, DMAs and Pale Waves. More info
HEATON PARK - SOLD OUT! 50,000 TICKETS. THANK YOU x pic.twitter.com/9zIWeOBpvL— Courteeners (@thecourteeners) November 2, 2018
Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park 13 and 14 July 2019
Florence + The Machine headline the legendary London venue on Saturday 13 July, supported by The National. Also playing Hyde Park as part of the series is Robbie Williams, on 14 July. More info
Announcement #3! Joining us on Saturday 13 July will be the magnificent @flo_tweet! 🌺💃🏽❤️🎉 Also playing will be the brilliant @TheNational, @LykkeLi, @Khruangbin, @NadineShah + more TBA!— BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) December 3, 2018
Tickets on sale 9am Friday.
See you in the park! pic.twitter.com/4TKsOO1ejz
Blossoms at Edgeley Park, Stockport, 22 June 2019
The band play the biggest show of their career at the home of Stockport County FC, with a bill that features The Coral, Cabbage and Fuzzy Sun. More info
SOLD OUT!!! Thank you to everyone that bought tickets for the show ❤️ x pic.twitter.com/rjOnBxwlrF— B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) October 19, 2018
Manic Street Preachers at Cardiff Castle, 29 June 2019.
A big, big homecoming show takes place at Cardiff Castle to mark 21 years of the Welsh band’s classic album This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours. More info
Manic Street Preachers will play Cardiff Castle on Saturday, June 29th 2019 as part of their 'This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours' 20th Anniversary tour, with special guests @Sunflower_Bean. Tickets on sale 9.30am, Friday November 30th. pic.twitter.com/ijoBAMkH1R— ManicStreetPreachers (@Manics) November 26, 2018