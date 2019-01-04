The biggest gigs to look forward to in 2019

Which tickets should you be buying in the New Year? Radio X picks the best live shows, tours and events for 2019.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at Heaton Park, 7 June 2019 Our Noel plays Manchester’s Heaton Park for the first time since he appeared there with Oasis in 2009 on 7 June. More info 30 minute warning… NGHFB’s Manchester, Heaton Park tickets go on general sale here at 10am (UK time) ▶︎ https://t.co/uNEKiXj8Zx pic.twitter.com/j3IUXnZSKo — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) December 7, 2018

Glasgow Summer Sessions 16 to 25 August 2019 This annual series of shows at Bellahouston Park is shaping up to be a major fixture on the calendar: between 16 and 25 August 2019, they will play host to Foo Fighters, The Cure and The 1975. More info Two day tickets available for @thecure and @foofighters.



Tickets here → https://t.co/NtppW9Ue2d pic.twitter.com/GQQ9tiOfoX — Summer Sessions (@SmmrSessions) November 23, 2018

Sounds Of The City - 6 to 13 July 2019 The Wombats, Elbow, The Kooks, The National, Kylie Minogue and Hacienda Classical head up this year’s series of shows at Castlefield Bowl, Manchester. More info Tickets for our #SoundsOfTheCity show at Castlefield Bowl, Manchester are now on sale 🎉 Grab yours here https://t.co/sruDShxNUu pic.twitter.com/jw3Yn0GtZ7 — The WOMBATS (@thewombats) November 30, 2018

Richard Ashcroft tour April 2019 The former Verve man kicks off a major UK tour on 19 April at Portsmouth’s Guildhall. We saw him in action at a special Radio X event before Christmas and we have to say, he’s on fire at the moment. More info Portsmouth, Newcastle, Birmingham, Dublin and Newcastle are all sold out!



Tickets for the remaining Natural Rebel UK & Ireland 2019 Tour dates are available here - https://t.co/5YFtHUckBO#RichardAshcroft #RA #NaturalRebel pic.twitter.com/9j71Dlb2y1 — Richard Ashcroft (@richardashcroft) October 30, 2018

Neighbourhood Weekender - 25 and 26 May 2019 Richard Ashcroft and George Ezra head up this two day event that takes place in Victoria Park, Warrington on 25 and 26 May. Also on the bill will be Primal Scream, The Vaccines, The Charlatans, Maximo Park, Jade Bird, Sam Fender and many more. More info 💮🌻 The wait is over…

YOUR 2019 LINE-UP IS HERE!



WA1-5 pre-sale Thursday @ 9:30am

General tickets on sale Friday @ 9:30amhttps://t.co/KP3Py7IN1L pic.twitter.com/nwnVPmjBb1 — NBHD Weekender (@nbhdweekender) November 12, 2018

Gerry Cinnamon tour March 2019 The acclaimed Scottish singer-songwriter is set to win over more fans with a tour that starts in Belfast on 7 March and winds up at the Birmingham Institute on the 31st. More info Let’s dance x

-

Tickets Fri 9am via links below

-https://t.co/GsY69PThIp

-https://t.co/a44bgyRs6k’

-

IRE LINK https://t.co/81PFL43AAp pic.twitter.com/LkkRYAz2IA — GERRY CINNAMON (@GerryCinnamon) November 26, 2018

Muse Simulation Theory tour The trio take their stage show to the next level with three massive UK dates: London Stadium on 1 June, Bristol’s Ashton Gate Stadium on 5 June and Manchester’s Etihad Stadium on 8 June. More info Tickets available now for the #SimulationTheory World Tour: https://t.co/0eZNQ0J442 pic.twitter.com/e0aqkWuVrL — muse (@muse) November 30, 2018

Courteeners at Heaton Park, 15 June 1979 Liam Fray says you should take the next day off after the band play a triumphant homecoming show at Heaton Park. Also on the bill are James, DMAs and Pale Waves. More info HEATON PARK - SOLD OUT! 50,000 TICKETS. THANK YOU x pic.twitter.com/9zIWeOBpvL — Courteeners (@thecourteeners) November 2, 2018

Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park 13 and 14 July 2019 Florence + The Machine headline the legendary London venue on Saturday 13 July, supported by The National. Also playing Hyde Park as part of the series is Robbie Williams, on 14 July. More info Announcement #3! Joining us on Saturday 13 July will be the magnificent @flo_tweet! 🌺💃🏽❤️🎉 Also playing will be the brilliant @TheNational, @LykkeLi, @Khruangbin, @NadineShah + more TBA!

Tickets on sale 9am Friday.



See you in the park! pic.twitter.com/4TKsOO1ejz — BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) December 3, 2018

Blossoms at Edgeley Park, Stockport, 22 June 2019 The band play the biggest show of their career at the home of Stockport County FC, with a bill that features The Coral, Cabbage and Fuzzy Sun. More info SOLD OUT!!! Thank you to everyone that bought tickets for the show ❤️ x pic.twitter.com/rjOnBxwlrF — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) October 19, 2018