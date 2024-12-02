Vote now for Radio X Record Of The Year 2024

We want you to choose your favourite Radio X Record Of The Week of 2024- and we'll play your favourites on New Year's Eve!

2024 has been a fantastic year for new music!

We've seen amazing releases from some of the biggest artists in rock and indie, with many old favourites making a return alongside some stunning new talent.

Fontaines D.C. and The Last Dinner Party made the crossover into the mainstream, while Liam Gallagher teamed up with Stone Roses man John Squire for a monumental collaboration.

Who's in the running for Radio X's Record Of The Year 2024? Kasabian, Liam Gallagher and John Squire, The Black Keys, Gigi Perez and Fontaines D.C. Picture: Press

Favourites making new music in 2024 included the ever-reliable Kasabian, Kings Of Leon found a fresh energy and the world was delighted to receive another album from The Libertines. Plus, after 16 years, there was the long-awaited return of The Cure.

More contenders for Radio X's Record Of The Year 2024: The Cure, The Last Dinner Party, The Killers, Beabadoobee and Courteeners. Picture: Press

But what's been the biggest tune of 2024? Radio X is giving YOU the opportunity to vote for the Record Of The Year.

We want you to pick the ONE track you think should be crowned the best of 2024

Who's in the frame for YOUR Record Of The Year 2024? Maybe you liked tunes by Blossoms, Jake Bugg, The Lathums, Sam Fender or Linkin Park? Picture: Press

We'll then play your top songs in order of preference during a special show from on Tueday 31st December, just before the New Year's Eve celebrations begin!

Issy Panayis will be your host from 1pm on New Year's Eve on Radio X - but you'll need to get voting first.

How to vote for Radio X Record Of The Year 2024

Click here to be taken to the Radio X Record Of The Year mini-site, where you'll be able to select your favourite track from our shortlist - or suggest your own tune - and submit your vote!

mini-site, where you'll be able to select your favourite track from our shortlist - or suggest your own tune - and submit your vote! Enter your details and we'll add your vote to our tally.

Listen to Issy Panayis on Radio X from 1pm on New Year's Eve to hear the results!

Last year, Radio X listeners named Overcome by Nothing But Thieves as the Record Of The Year 2023 The single by the Southend lads was easily the most popular song with Radio X listeners in our poll.