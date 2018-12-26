Who laughed their "moobs" off? Who warned musicians to stay out of politics? Who called Boris Johnson a "moron"? Radio X looks back at some of the most outrageous statements of 2018.

“There’s a load of geezers dressed in parkas who want you to carry on doing what it is they’ve kind of missed out on. I don’t give a f**k what they want.” Noel Gallagher on the “parka monkeys” who still want an Oasis reunion, March 2018. Noel Gallagher in 2018. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

“Playing them clubs with Beady Eye… as much as it was great, it just wasn’t right, man.” Liam Gallagher on downsizing shows with Beady Eye, February 2018.

“I though this is the worst gig of my life. And then we got up onstage and finished the show and it was the BEST show of our entire career!” Dave Grohl on the time he broke his leg at a Foo Fighters show in Sweden three years ago, June 2018

“We think you’ll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON." Jack White bans the use of mobile phones at one of his shows, January 2018. Jack White on stage. Picture: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“People have died and will continue to die senselessly, horrifically if we don’t utilise the momentum of this moment to instil tangible change.” Frances Bean Cobain on the subject of gun reform, February 2018. Frances Bean Cobain, 2018. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

“It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of rock.” Hozier on Dolores O’Riordan of The Cranberries, who died on 15 January 2018. Dolores O'Riordan on stage. Picture: David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images

“I literally wouldn’t know how to start now. Everything I believe in is the exact opposite to what happens now.” Nicky Wire of Manic Street Preachers on the way bands make it in the 21st Century, February 2018. Nicky Wire of Manic Street Preachers. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images

“I just don’t think Boris Johnson is quite as dangerous somehow. He’s just a fucking moron.” Johnny Marr weighs in on the Brexit debate, March 2018. Johnny Marr live onstage in Manchester, 2018. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images

“One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it’s important to me.” Paul McCartney on why he marched in New York for gun reform, March 2018. Paul McCartney marches for gun reform, March 2018. Picture: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“I couldn’t listen to it for 20 years, frankly. It has a slightly different feel for me, but it’s nice to hear people enjoying it again.” England manager Gareth Southgate on the revival of the classic song Three Lions during the World Cup, July 2018. Gareth Southgate at the World Cup, 2018. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

“They were the worst musicians in the world. They were no-playing motherfuckers!” Quincy Jones on what he thought of The Beatles as musicians, February 2018. Quincy Jones in 2018. Picture: Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“Don’t believe the HYPE…” Idris Elba on rumours that he will be the next James Bond, August 2018. Idris Elba at the Luther launch. Picture: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

“It made me literally laugh my moobs off when I came out.” Nick Knowles thanks Chris Moyles for getting one of his tracks to Number 1 in the iTunes chart.

“I remember watching Adele play and I’d never head a voice like that. I remember being like: ‘Shit. This is Incredible. Gimme a drink!’” Florence Welch on seeing Adele perform live on the same bill, July 2018. Florence Welch and Adele performing live. Picture: Scott Dudelson/WireImage/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

“Go back to what you were supposed to do. Go back and entertain the world.” Richard Ashcroft on musicians and politics, September 2018.

“Officers, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see, I was in New York.” David Schwimmer on his doppleganger that was caught stealing beer on CCTV in Blackpool, October 2018. Officers, I swear it wasn't me.

As you can see, I was in New York.

To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme pic.twitter.com/EDFF9dZoYR — schwim (@DavidSchwimmer) October 24, 2018

“I love playing guitar. But I’d reached a point where it wasn’t getting me anywhere.” Alex Tuner on the change of style on Arctic Monkeys’ Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino album, April 2018. Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys, 2018. Picture: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"Maybe this will be the last one, I don’t know." Keith Richards on the latest Rolling Stones tour, November 2018. Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones, 2018. Picture: BORIS HORVAT/AFP/Getty Images

“You just don’t want to let anybody down. But most of all, I don’t want to let him down.” Rami Malek on playing Freddie Mercury in the Bohemian Rhapsody film, November 2018.

"He’s been a bit fast and loose with the truth there.” Biffy Clyro on Nick Knowles’ claims that he’d “jammed” with the band, December 2018. Biffy Clyro MTV Unplugged. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images for MTV