Wolf Alice win Best Group award at the BRITs 2022

Joff Oddie, Ellie Rowsell, Theo Ellis and Dean Ralph of Wolf Alice accept the Best Group award at The BRIT Awards 2022. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The London group beat off competition from Coldplay and Little Mix to carry off their first ever BRIT.

Wolf Alice have been named Best Group at the 2022 BRIT Awards.

The group beat off stiff competition from Coldplay, Little Mix, London Grammar and D-Block Europe to take home their first ever BRIT.

"That's absolutely unbelievable," said bassist Theo Ellis as they accepted the award from Italian rockers Maneskin. "We're quite shocked."

He went on: "We're so proud to be a band in this day and age. We're gonna get battered."

let's hear it for @wolfalicemusic! they take home the BRIT Award for Group of the Year 💥 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/zMqmwb630y — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 8, 2022

Guitarist Joff Oddie added: "We're forming a supergroup with these guys, as well", gesturing towards the members of Maneskin, who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021.

Wolf Alice released their third album in June 2021, Blue Weekend.

The 2022 BRIT Awards took place at the O2 in London this evening (8th February) with performances from Liam Gallagher, Sam Fender and Adele.