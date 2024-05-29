Wolf Alice to celebrate 10 years of Creature Songs EP with anniversary reissue

On Air Now
29 May 2024, 15:14 | Updated: 29 May 2024, 17:15
The four-piece will mark a decade of the breakthrough EP with a limited edition reissue.
Wolf Alice have announced a special reissue of their Creature Songs EP.
The four-piece - made up of - Ellie Rowsell, Joff Oddie, Joel Amey and Theo Ellis - are set to mark the 10th anniversary of their breakthrough extended play, with a new limited edition release.
The reissue, which is set for 21st June 2024, will come on limited blue and pink colour-in-colour 10" vinyl.
See the tracklist below.
Creature Songs is the third extended play to come from Wolf Alice.
Released on 26th May 2014 through Dirty Hit, the EP was produced by Catherine Marks and includes their much-loved track Moaning Lisa Smile.
Wolf Alice's last studio album was Blue Weekend in 2021, which included lead track Last Man On Earth and saw the band shortlisted for the 2021 Mercury Music Prize, after winning the accolade in 2028 for their Visions of a Life album.
