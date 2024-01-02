Jack White teases new music for 2024

2 January 2024, 18:34

Jack White press
Jack White has shared a snippet of new material. Picture: David James Swanson/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The former White Stripes rocker has shared a snippet of what appears to be new material online.

Jack White has strongly hinted that he's set to release new music in 2024.

The White Stripes legend took to his Instagram to share a snippet of music on New Year's Day alongside his customary blue background, featuring an equally bluesy-sounding guitar intro.

The clip may have been posted without a caption, but the rocker's fans had plenty to say in the comments section, with one writing: "New Year already starting off on the right foot" and another adding: "I’M READY".

While no other details of the new material have been released, if it does mark a new album for the rocker, it would follow his previous solo albums Blunderbuss (2012), Lazaretto (2014), Boarding House Reach (2018), plus Fear Of The Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive, which were both released. in 2022.

Jack White talks impact of Seven Nation Army

When Jack White isn't working on his own material, he's busy releasing records with bands.

As well as releasing six records with The White Stripes, the rocker has also released three records with the Raconteurs; Broken Boy Soldiers (2006), Consolers of the Lonely (2008) and Help Us Stranger (2019), plus three albums with The Dead Weather; Horehound (2009), Sea of Cowards (2010) and Dodge and Burn (2015).

Watch Jack White discuss his Fear Of The Dawn album with Radio X's John Kennedy in our special track by track interview:

Jack White - Fear Of The Dawn Track by Track | X-Posure

