Tom Grennan announces This Is The Place single

13 January 2020, 16:42 | Updated: 13 January 2020, 16:44

Tom Grennan
Tom Grennan. Picture: Press

The singer-songwriter has confirmed the first track to be taken from his second album will be released on 20 January 2020.

Tom Grennan has given fans an update on his new music.

The singer-songwriter took to Twitter on Monday (13 January) to announce his new This Is The Place single would be the first cut to come from his new album, and would be set for release on 20 January 2020.

The track can be pre-saved here.

READ MORE: Tom Grennan says second album is finished and "ready to rumble" for 2020

This Is The Place marks the first slice of new material to come from Grennan since his 2018 debut album, Lighting Matches.

The album, which was Top 5 in the UK album charts, included hits in Sober, Found What I've Been Looking For, Barbed Wire and Something In The Water.

Watch Tom Grennan sing Found What I've Been Looking For in a special Radio X session below:

LISTEN: Tom Grennan covers La La Land's City of Stars

Grennan has been teasing new music was on its way, telling Bang Showbiz it was ready and finished.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz in Coventry Town city centre, Grennan revealed: "It's amazing mate, I've written it now, so I'm ready to rumble, I'm ready to get it out.

"I'm gonna hit the ground running in 2020 and hopefully that'll be my breakthrough year!"

The Barbed Wire singer admitted it's been difficult sitting on the new tracks, adding: "It's been so hard, to know that there's really good songs in the bank - but patience is key, man."I'm usually like a dog with a bone, I want want want, and I want it now."But good things come when patience has been sat on."

Leading up to Christmas, the Sober singer also teased "something special" for his fans, telling them on Twitter: "Got something special to share with you... sign up to my mailer if you wanna see it first".

WATCH: Tom Grennan plays his best songs in session at Radio X

Latest Videos

Pippa, James, Matt and Dom try on hats on the Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: Chris Moyles is back from South Africa and his gifts get mixed results

The Chris Moyles Show

Aaron Paul and Rachel Evan Wood in the new trailer for Westworld 3

When is Westworld 3 out, what’s the trailer and who’s in the cast with Aaron Paul & Evan Rachel Wood?

News

The Stone Roses in 1989

Is this the most cringeworthy Stone Roses interview ever?

The Stone Roses

Inhaler frontman Elijah Hewson at Electric Picnic Music Festival 2019

Inhaler's Elijah Hewson doesn't ask dad Bono for music advice

Music News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Slipknot's Corey Taylor at Download Festival 2019

Slipknot's Knotfest UK: Who's playing, when and where does it take place and how do you buy tickets?

Festivals 2020

Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival

Queen, Alice Cooper and Olivia Newton-John set for Australian bushfires benefit gig

Queen

Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker, 2018

Oscar nominations 2020: the full list

News

Glastonbury crowd gather at the Pyramid Stage to watch Ed Sheeran in 2017

Why Glastonbury Festival's security checks could be tighter in 2020

Glastonbury Festival

Streaming With Laughter

New Comedy Podcasts from Radio X

Podcasts

Latest On Radio X

Dermot Kennedy Performs At O2 Academy, Leeds in December 2019

Dermot Kennedy: Who is the BRIT Award-nominated singer-songwriter and where can you see him live?

Features

A big pile of cash

Win cash every day this week on Radio X!

Rage Against the Machine in June 1992

10 famous songs that were censored or banned

Features

The Boardwalk in Sheffield, as it was back in 2008

UK live music venues we've lost over the years

Features

Liam Gallagher 2019

Liam Gallagher had biggest selling vinyl album of 2019

Liam Gallagher

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher

Noel Gallagher responds to Liam's claims he called him "begging" for Oasis reunion

Noel Gallagher