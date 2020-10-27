Twins react to The Verve's Bitter Sweet Symphony video for the first time

27 October 2020, 13:04 | Updated: 27 October 2020, 13:11

Tim and Fred Williams take on the 1997 classic - fresh from the viral hit listening to Phil Collins' In The Air Tonight for the first time.

Twin brothers Tim and Fred Williams - who became a viral hit earlier this year when they shared a video of them listening to Phil Collins' In The Air Tonight for the first time - are back with a new clip.

The 22-year-old brothers from Gary, Indiana have added a new clip to their YouTube channel Twins Reacts, which sees the pair watch the video to The Verve's Bitter Sweet Symphony for the first time.

We won't share all their reactions with you - go watch the video - but the brothers were surprised that a clip had over half a billion views and yet they'd never heard of the Wigan band or their 1997 hit.

"He looks like he's ready to steal, kill and DESTROY," they say of Richard Ashcroft in the video. "He's like the Slender Man"

While the song is received favourably, the Williams brothers are a bit confused as to where The Verve hail from - going off the side of the road the cars are driving on, they ponder: "Where are they from, Britain? Or Turkey or something? I dunno. Russia? Somewhere, man."

Tim and Fred Williams hit the headlines in August 2020 for sharing their first time listening to Phil Collins' classic 1981 track In The Air Tonight. Their hilarious video which has since been viewed nearly 8 million times... and counting.

Phil Collins isn't the only classic artist who's had the reaction treatment from the Indiana twins.

They've also shared their first reactions to Dolly Parton's Jolene, Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit and Radiohead's Creep.

Check out their YouTube channel at TwinsthenewTrend

Latest Videos

Classic Blink 182 line-up of Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge with Vanessa Carlton

Classic Blink 182 mashed-up with Vanessa Carlton is pure 00s nostalgia

Music News

Miley Cyrus and The Cranberries Dolores O'Riordan

Miley Cyrus covered The Cranberries' Zombie and the band approve

Music News

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 1

The truth about Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and Will Ferrell

Red Hot Chili Peppers

David Baddiel reveals how much he made from Three Lions streams last year

David Baddiel reveals what he made from Three Lions streams during England v Colombia

Music News

The Verve Songs

The Verve Latest

See more The Verve Latest

Richard Ashcroft plays Finsbury Park in 2018

Richard Ashcroft's 10 greatest solo songs ever

The Verve in the early 90s

How "spotty" student Richard Ashcroft asked Brian Cannon to create The Verve's album artwork

Richard Ashcroft

Richard Ashcroft in 2002

Things you didn't know about The Verve's Urban Hymns album

The Verve In Santa Monica in 1994

The inspiration behind The Verve's History single

Richard Ashcroft plays Finsbury Park in 2018

Richard Ashcroft fears lack of gigs will affect mental health

Richard Ashcroft