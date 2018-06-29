VIDEO: Richard Ashcroft Plays Surprise Set At Liam Gallagher Gig

Richard Ashcroft at Finsbury Park. Picture: Jon Mo

The Verve frontman makes an unscheduled appearance at the former Oasis man’s Finsbury Park show.

The Verve legend played a surprise acoustic set at tonight's outdoor London show.

Fans began speculating that Richard Ashcroft was set to appear at Liam Gallagher's London gig on Friday night (29 June).

As fans expected, Ashcroft took to the stage just before 8.30pm to play acoustic versions of some of his hits.

Richard Ashcroft played the following songs at Finsbury Park on Friday 29 June:

Sonnet

Lucky Man

The Drugs Don’t Work

Bitter Sweet Symphony

The former Oasis rocker headlined Finsbury Park in London, and the speculation began when the stage times were shared for gig, which saw support acts Wolf Alice take to the main stage at 6.50pm, and Liam on stage at 8.55pm.

Since then, images of what looks like stage times on site noted that "Richard Ashcroft (acoustic)" typed in between the two acts.

At the beginning of this year, Gallagher himself even hinted that he'd be joined by a close friend, when a fan asked who'd be joining him at the London gig.