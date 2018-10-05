Richard Ashcroft Announces New UK & Ireland Tour Dates For 2019

5 October 2018, 09:34

Richard Ashcroft performs in 2018
Richard Ashcroft performs in 2018. Picture: Press/Robin Pope,

The former Verve frontman will support his fifth solo album, Natural Rebel, with tour dates in spring next year.

Richard Ashcroft has announced UK & Irish tour dates for 2019.

After selling out intimate shows to support his Natural Rebel album, the former Verve frontman has announced a full tour for April and May next year, including a date at the historic London Olympia.

Richard Ashcroft UK & Ireland tour 2019 dates line-up
Richard Ashcroft UK & Ireland tour 2019 dates line-up. Picture: Press

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 12 October from 9.30am.

Fans who pre-order the album from the official artist store before or during the presell period will receive exclusive pre-sale access to the UK tour dates.

Pre-sale tickets are available on Wednesday 10th October from 9:30am.

Richard Ashcroft's fifth solo album - which follows Alone With Everybody (2000), Human (2002), Keys To The World (2006) and These People (2016) - will be released on 19 October 2018.

See Richard Ashcroft's 2019 UK & Ireland's tour dates below:

Friday 19 April - Portsmouth Guildhall

Saturday 20 April - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Monday 22 April - Newcastle O2 Academy

Tuesday 23 April - Edinburgh Usher Hall

Thursday 25 April - Hull Bonus Arena

Saturday 27 April - Birmingham 02 Academy

Monday 29 April – Dublin Olympia

Wednesday 1 May – Doncaster Dome

Friday 3 May - Leicester De Montfort

Saturday 4 May - London Olympia

