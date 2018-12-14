Pete Doherty covers The Verve's The Drugs Don't Work at charity gig

The Libertines frontman performed a rendition of the Richard Ashcroft-penned 1997 track at a charity gig.

Footage has emerged of Pete Doherty performing The Verve's The Drugs Don't Work.

The Libertines frontman took on the chart-topping 1997 track while at a gig at Cardiff's Tramshed on Thursday (13 December).

Pete Doherty and Richard Ashcroft. Picture: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images & Jon Mo

Doherty's headline slot was part of Immersed! Festival, which also featured Kyle Falconer and was in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust.

Other tracks played by The Libs frontman included Song For The Lovers and Time For Heroes.

Meanwhile, Radio X will present a evening in conversation with Richard Ashcroft on Monday (14 December).

From his days as the frontman of The Verve with their influential hits Bitter Sweet Symphony and Sonnet, to his hugely successful solo career including the latest album Natural Rebel, Richard Ashcroft is one of music’s most enigmatic and charismatic characters.

An Evening with Richard Ashcroft will take place at London's Hammersmith Club on Monday 17 December in support of Global's Make Some Noise.

