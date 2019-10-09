The Killers tease new album with potential tracklist

Brandon Flowers and co have shared a new image which seems to show a list of song titles, prompting fans to speculate it could be tracks from their new album.

The Killers have sent fans into a frenzy over what could be material from their forthcoming sixth studio album.

Taking to Twitter, the band shared an image of a whiteboard with various titles on them, leading people to believe they may belong on the follow-up of their 2017 Wonderful Wonderful album.

See a snap of the whiteboard below, which includes titles such as Blowback, Party People and Spirit of Mystery:

It's not the first time Brandon Flowers and co have teased fans in this way.

Back in April this year, the band shared a similar image with the caption "Progress abounds," which saw a host of titles including It's Crashing, A Stupid Prize, The Moment, and Status Quo.

See it here:

This first board doesn't match the second, which could mean the band either scrapped one album, or are dealing with so much material that they're whittling it down it chunks.

Meanwhile, Brandon Flowers previously gave fans a timeline of when we can expect the band's new album.

Asked when when we would get a sixth record from the Las Vegas rockers by Zane Lowe on Beats 1 back in January, the frontman replied: "In a perfect world, I could see the end of the year having something, but I think it's probably, it's looking more likely that it would be early 2020."

