Do you remember The Killers' original video for Mr. Brightside?

We look back at the first ever video for Brandon Flowers and co's hit single and ask you which one you preferred.

Last month saw The Killers take part in VEVO's Watch This - a new series which saw the rockers look back at their most famous single and the video that accompanied it: Mr. Brightside.

During the Googlebox-style video, frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Viannucci Jr. relived the memories of making the promo for the hit single and they reminded us that there were in fact two videos shot for the 2003 single.

Flowers recalls "We made an indie version of the video probably months before this on the East Coast and it wasn't as much of a production".

He wasn't exaggerating. The original video saw the band perform the track in black and white, as Brandon Flowers played up sheepishly to the camera.

READ MORE: Why Mr Brightside is The Killers' saddest song

By the time their famous video was released, the band had upgraded to colour, a set, dancers, extras, a love interest and a famous actor in Eric Roberts.

Talking about the experience making the classic video, Brandon Flowers said: "This was the first time we had been on a real soundstage and had all these cameras".

He added: "Eric Roberts is a great villain. Look at that voice. [...] They wanted me to look pissed at Eric Roberts and I am not a professional actor. It's just horrible. He is so great, he smooches at me..."

It's hard to compare the indie original to its glossy upgrade, but which video do you think you prefer today?

Vote for your favourite video for Mr. Brightside here:

Watch The Killers sing Mr. Brightside at the One World: Together At Home gig