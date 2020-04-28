Brandon Flowers on Mr. Brightside: "I was betrayed and I was able to turn it into a masterpiece"

The Killers' Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci take part in VEVO's Watch This and look back at their Mr. Brightside video. Picture: YouTube/The Killers Music

The Killers frontman and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. took part in VEVO's Watch This for a Gogglebox-style look back at the video to their 2003 hit.

Brandon Flowers has looked back at the inspiration and origins surrounding The Killers' Mr. Brightside.

The frontman joined forces with drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. for VEVO's Watch This to look back at the video to their enduring hit, in a Gogglebox style clip.

Speaking in the intro the Las Vegas singer said: "It's just a song about betrayal," half-jokingly adding: "I was betrayed and I was able to turn it into a masterpiece".

Watch them talk about everything about the track from its inspiration to its iconic video here:

READ MORE: Why Mr Brightside is The Killers' saddest song

Flowers also asks drummer Vannucci if he was scared taking part in their first major video, to which he responds: "No, I felt strangely comfortable," adding: "I forgot how pretty everybody was".

Flowers revealed: "When you start a band these kind of scenarios are actually the furthest thing from your mind. It never felt natural to me to make a music video. It still doesn't.

"It's hard enough for us to finish a song in an album."

READ MORE: The Killers' Brandon Flowers won't play Morrissey's music to his kids

It's not the only time Mr. Brightside has been a hot topic lately. Last month saw Brandon Flowers go viral after sharing a video of himself washing his hands in the sink while singing their No. 1 hit.

Watch his video below:

Get the latest NHS advice on Coronavirus