The Killers announce new album Pressure Machine

The Killers have announced their seventh album. Picture: Press/Danny Clinch

By Jenny Mensah

Brandon Flowers and co have shared the artwork for their seventh studio album and revealed its release date. Find out more here.

The Killers have been teasing album number seventh for some time and now they have confirmed its title and release date.

The Las Vegas rockers will release Pressure Machine, which is the follow-up to last year's Imploding The Mirage, on Friday 13 August 2021.

See the album's artwork below:

READ MORE: The Killers ask fans to choose favourite song from Hot Fuss era

Brandon Flowers and co teased the new record with visuals of what looked like a rural town set against voiceovers of people speaking about their experience of being in a close-knit rural community.

Towards the end of the clip you can see the frontman walking, joined by drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. and guitarist Dave Keuning.

The clip makes much more sense once knowing more about the release, which is described as a study of Flowers' 'hometown' of Nephi, Utah, a close-knit community of 5300 people with no traffic lights, a rubber plant, wheat fields, and the West Hills.

Flowers, who spent his formative years (10-16) in the town, recalled: “Had it not been for advancements in the automotive industry, Nephi in the 90s could have been the 1950s.”

The album’s songs are based on the memories and stories of people that impacted him growing up, interspersed with commentary from current Nephi locals about their town.

“We were discussing [Brandon] moving to Nephi as a kid and being stuck in the middle of nowhere,” says the band’s drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr.

“And during Covid-19, it started to feel like we were all in the middle of nowhere,” concurs Flowers. “I discovered this grief that I hadn’t dealt with,” he says, “many memories of my time in Nephi are tender. But the ones tied to fear or great sadness were emotionally charged. I’ve got more understanding now than when we started the band, and hopefully I was able to do justice to these stories and these lives in this little town that I grew up in."

READ MORE: The full story behind The Killers' Murder Trilogy

Meanwhile, The Killers will embark on their rescheduled Imploding the Mirage UK and Irish dates in 2022.

Sharing the new dates back in April, they wrote: "UK and Ireland friends...We must postpone our UK and Ireland dates due to COVID. The single most important thing is that you all take care of yourselves and be safe and healthy. These are going to be the same great shows, but we have to move them to next year. All tickets will be honored, so we really hope you will join us. If you can’t, please contact your ticket agent."

See The Killers' new 2021 UK and Irish dates here:

Tuesday 25 May - Donacaster Keepmoat Stadium

Thursday 27 May - Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

Saturday 29 May - Coventry Ricoh Stadium

Monday 31 May - Southampton St. Mary's Road Stadium

Wednesday 2 June - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium

Friday 4 June - London Emirates Stadium

Saturday 5 June - London Emirates Stadium

Tuesday 8 June - Falkirk Stadium

Thursday 10 June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium

Saturday 12 June - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium

Tuesday 15 June - Dublin Malahide Castle

Wednesday 16 June - Dublin Malahide Castle