The Killers ask fans to choose favourite song from Hot Fuss era

The Killers' Brandon Flowers and co have asked fans to vote for their favourite Hot Fuss songs. Picture: Mike FANOUS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Brandon Flowers and co have invited their fans to vote for their favourite track as they approach the anniversary of their debut album.

The Killers are cooking something up for the 17th anniversary of their Hot Fuss album.

The band's debut was released in June 2004 and the Las Vegas rockers have asked their fans to choose their favourite track from the era.

Taking to Twitter, they wrote: "With the anniversary of Hot Fuss right around the corner, we wanted to determine what everyone’s favorite song from that era is. Keep an eye out on our stories the next few days and vote for your favorites.(sic)"

The album - which included the much-loved singles Jenny Was A Friend of Mine, Mr. Brightside, Smile Like You Mean It, Somebody Told Me, All These Things That I've Done and Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll - reached the top of the UK albums chart and number seven of the Billboard 200.

Since it was released, their Mr. Brightside hit has remained in the Top 100 for more consecutive weeks (260) than any other songs, spending a full five years in the charts altogether.

Meanwhile, The Killers are set to finally tour the UK in 2022, after having to postpone their dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Imploding The Mirage tour will now reach these shores next year, kicking off in Doncaster on 24 May and winding up with a show at Manchester's Emirates Stadium in Old Trafford on 11 June.

The band has also added an extra show at Falkirk Stadium on 7 June.

The band said in a statement: "UK and Ireland friends… We’re sorry, but there’s no way around this. These will be the same great shows, but we have to move them to next year. All tickets will be honoured, so we really hope you can still join us!”

All tickets held for the original dates are transferable to the corresponding 2022 show.

See The Killers UK Tour dates for 2022:

24 May 2022 Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster (with Blossoms )

) 26 May 2022 Ashton Gate, Bristol (with Manic Street Preachers )

) 28 May 2022 Ricoh Stadium, Coventry (with Manic Street Preachers )

) 30 May 2022 St Mary's Stadium, Southampton (with Blossoms )

) 1 June 2022 Riverside, Middlesborough (with Manic Street Preachers )

) 3 June 2022 Emirates Stadium, London (with Sam Fender )

) 4 June 2022 Emirates Stadium, London (with Sam Fender )

) 6 June 2022 Falkirk Stadium (tickets for the original show will be valid for this date) (with Blossoms )

) 7 June 2022 Falkirk Stadium (tickets on sale Friday, 12 March at 9am GMT) (with Supergrass )

) 9 June 2022 Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich (with Blossoms )

) 11 June 2022 Emirates Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester (with Blossoms)

The two Irish dates at Dublin's Malahide Castle will now take place on 14 and 15 June 2022.

Any remaining tickets for selected dates are available from gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

