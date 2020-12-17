The Killers launch range of hot sauces

Brandon Flowers and co have branched out into the fiery condiment business. See their hot sauces here.

The Killers have launched a range of hot sauces.

Taking to social media earlier this week, frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Dr. teased something food related would be announced this week, and they soon delivered.

Making their big reveal, they shared an official website for The Killers' Hot Sauces, telling their fans: "Get ‘em while they’re hot!"

The fiery condiments come in four flavours, which are aptly named Hot Fuss, Fire In Bone, Caution! and Blowback.

The four pack, which comes packaged in special boombox cases, will set you back about $59.50 (£43.73).

The Killers' Brandon Flowers and their hot sauce range. Picture: 1. Taylor Hill/Getty Images 2. thekillershotsauce.com

The band wrote on their website: "Welcome to The Killers’ Hot Sauce pre-sale. Let us be very clear: there are only 2500 cases available. Get the limited edition box set before the holidays are through and we’ll throw in 15% off. We aren’t seeing you on tour but it tastes like we sound.

Order on or before 12/16 and your order should arrive before Christmas for continental US orders. All orders placed before 12/21 will ship before Christmas. Due to Covid and delays, we cannot guarantee delivery before Christmas. We appreciate your order and support.

"Any orders that come after the 2500 presale cases will be placed on a waitlist. The order will be part of the first batch of fresh sauce and will be shipped once finished."

