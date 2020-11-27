The Killers' festive performance of Bones is just what you need this Christmas

The Killers perform Bones on The Jay Leno Show in 2006. Picture: YouTube

Watch Brandon Flowers and co play their 2006 anthem alongside A Great Big Sled in this throwback Jay Leno Show performance.

This week marks the anniversary of The Killers' much-loved Bones single.

The song - which was the second single to be released from their 2006 Sam's Town album -isn't always guaranteed to make their setlist these days, so Killers fans cherish the times they do get to hear it live.

However, do you remember when Brandon Flowers and co played the epic 2006 single and topped it off with a reprise of their A Great Big Sled track? No?

Remind yourself of the magic moment here:

This clip resurfacing couldn't have come at a more a relevant time, as their Christmas songs have been compiled into an album and made available on Spotify.

Listen to Don't Waste Your Wishes, which includes all the annual festive singles the band have released from 2006-2016.

Get the tracklist to Don't Waste your Wishes here:

1 A Great Big Sled (feat. Toni Halliday)

2 Don’t Shoot Me Santa (feat. Ryan Pardey)

3 Joseph, Better You Than Me (feat. Elton John and Neil Tennant)

4 ¡Happy Birthday Guadalupe! (feat. Wild Light and Mariachi el Bronx)

5 Boots

6 The Cowboys Christmas Ball

7 I Feel It in My Bones (feat. Ryan Pardey)

8 Christmas in L.A. (feat. Dawes)

9 Joel the Lump of Coal (feat. Jimmy Kimmel)

10 Dirt Sledding (feat. Ryan Pardey and Richard Dreyfus)

11 I’ll Be Home for Christmas (feat. Ned Humphrey Hansen)

