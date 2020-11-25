The Killers poke fun at Donald Trump in reaction to GRAMMYs snub

25 November 2020, 11:45 | Updated: 25 November 2020, 11:56

The Killers' Brandon Flowers with President Donald Trump inset
The Killers have poked fun at Donald Trump in reaction to GRAMMYs snub. Picture: 1. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Image 2. Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Brandon Flowers and co have taken to Twitter to joke that the GRAMMYs are rigged after failing to receive a nod for the 2021 awards.

The Killers have reacted to the news of the GRAMMY nominations this week and poked fun at President Donald Trump's reaction to the US Election results in the process.

The Mr. Brightside rockers and their latest album Imploding The Mirage were left out of the extensive list of mentions for the 2021 awards and the band took to social media to share their humorous reaction to the news.

Taking to Twitter, they wrote in all caps: "OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. WE WON THE GRAMMYS, GOT LOADS OF LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. DOZENS OF BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM! #RIGGEDGRAMMYS #WEWON".

The tweet had mixed reactions from fans, with some finding it funny and others calling it a misstep.

However, one fan noted that this isn't the first time the Las Vegas band has made their feelings clear on politics or on some of the policies of the Trump Presidency.

The Killers' timely joke comes after history was made when the 2021GRAMMY nominations featured an all-female nominees list in the Best Rock Performance Category for the first time ever.

The landmark announcement sees nods for Fiona Apple and her Shameika song, Big Thief with Not, Phoebe Bridgers' Kyoto, Haim for The Steps, Brittany Howard with Stay High and Grace Potter with Daylight.

