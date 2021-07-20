The Killers to play exclusive UK gig in 2022

The Killers are giving UK fans the opportunity to to see them live next year. Picture: Press/Danny Clinch

By Jenny Mensah

Brandon Flowers and co are giving their British fans the chance to attend an extra special store when pre-ordering their new album.

The Killers are set for an exclusive show in the UK next year and they've given their British fans a chance to be there.

This Monday (19 July) saw the Las Vegas rockers announce their seventh studio album and now they're offering an extra incentive for their fans on this side of the pond to pre-order it.

Taking to Twitter, Brandon Flowers and co wrote: "Hey UK, Pre-order Pressure Machine now for a chance to attend an exclusive show in 2022."

Hey UK, Pre-order Pressure Machine now for a chance to attend an exclusive show in 2022. pic.twitter.com/PzNrluZRCn — The Killers (@thekillers) July 20, 2021

READ MORE: The Killers ask fans to choose favourite song from Hot Fuss era

The Killers' Pressure Machine album, which is set for release on 13 August 2021, is described as a study of Flowers' 'hometown' of Nephi, Utah, a close-knit community of 5300 people with no traffic lights, a rubber plant, wheat fields, and the West Hills.

Flowers, who spent his formative years (10-16) in the town, recalled: “Had it not been for advancements in the automotive industry, Nephi in the 90s could have been the 1950s.”

The album’s songs are based on the memories and stories of people that impacted him growing up, interspersed with commentary from current Nephi locals about their town.

“We were discussing [Brandon] moving to Nephi as a kid and being stuck in the middle of nowhere,” says the band’s drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr.

“And during Covid-19, it started to feel like we were all in the middle of nowhere,” concurs Flowers. “I discovered this grief that I hadn’t dealt with,” he says, “many memories of my time in Nephi are tender. But the ones tied to fear or great sadness were emotionally charged. I’ve got more understanding now than when we started the band, and hopefully I was able to do justice to these stories and these lives in this little town that I grew up in."

READ MORE: Billie Eilish used to sit in the car and cry to The Killers' Mr. Brightside

The Killers will now tour Imploding The Mirage and their forthcoming album with previously postponed UK and Irish dates next year.

See The Killers' new 2021 UK and Irish dates here:

Tuesday 25 May - Donacaster Keepmoat Stadium

Thursday 27 May - Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

Saturday 29 May - Coventry Ricoh Stadium

Monday 31 May - Southampton St. Mary's Road Stadium

Wednesday 2 June - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium

Friday 4 June - London Emirates Stadium

Saturday 5 June - London Emirates Stadium

Tuesday 8 June - Falkirk Stadium

Thursday 10 June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium

Saturday 12 June - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium

Tuesday 15 June - Dublin Malahide Castle

Wednesday 16 June - Dublin Malahide Castle