The Killers' Coventry gig: Stage times, support acts and more

The Killers' Brandon Flowers at 2019 iHeartRadio ALTer Ego – Show. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

By Jenny Mensah

Brandon Flowers and co are set to play the Coventry Building Society Arena on 28th May. Find out who's supporting, when doors open and get the stage times here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Killers play the next of their epic UK dates this week with a show at the Coventry Building Society Arena, otherwise known as Ricoh Stadium.

After incredible shows in Doncaster and Bristol, the Las Vegas rockers are making their way through the length and breadth of the UK delighting fans wherever they go.

But what time do things kick off in Coventry, who are the special guests and how do you get there?

Find out everything we know about the gig so far including who's supporting, the stage times and what they're likely to play here.

READ MORE: The Killers play warm-up gig in Sheffield - full setlist

We can’t wait to welcome fans of @thekillers to @CBSArena tomorrow!



Ahead of your visit to the Arena, we would ask all concert goers to review the concert information pack: https://t.co/TdFqfbEtCA@coventrybs @coventrycc pic.twitter.com/trMZqxIjRM — Coventry Building Society Arena (@CBSArena) May 27, 2022

READ MORE: The Killers at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium: Get the full setlist

Who's supporting The Killers in Coventry?

Manic Street Preachers are supporting The Killers at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Manic Street Preachers are supporting The Killers at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium. Picture: Columbia Records/Press

What are The Killers' Coventry stage times?*

5.00pm Doors

5.00pm Hospitality Doors

7.00pm Entertainment starts

10.30pm. Gig ends

*Visit The Killers or CBS' socials closer to the time for a more accurate times.

How do you get to The Killers' Coventry gig?

You can travel to the venue by train, bus, shuttle bus and taxi. The postcode for Coventry Building Society Arena is CV6 6AQ if you are travelling by car.

The closest station is Coventry and the last train leaving from Coventry to Euston is 23.31pm, and from Coventry to New Street is 23.27.

There's a £5 cost for shuttle buses, which run from midday until midnight with a pause from 8-9pm.

Visit CBS Arena's Getting Here page.

Get the full travel information for The Killers gig at CBS Arena here.

What will be on the Coventry setlist?

The band will no doubt play tracks from across their career as well as their last two albums Imploding The Mirage and Pressure Machine.

See their setlist at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium for an idea of what they'll play:

1. My Own Soul's Warning

2. Enterlude

3. When You Were Young

4. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

5. Smile Like You Mean It

6. Shot at the Night

7. Blowback

8. Running Towards a Place

9. Mr. Brightside

10. Somebody Told Me

11. Fire in Bone

12. Shadowplay (Joy Division cover)

13. Run For Cover

14. Runaway Horses

15. A Dustland Fairytale

16. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Evan macColl & Peggy Seeger cover)

17. Runaways

18. Read My Mind (Including Somebody To Lean On snippet)

19. Dying Breed (Included Rut segue into Caution)

20. Caution

Encore:

21. Spaceman

22. Human (Electro version)

23. All These Things That I've Done

Where else are The Killers playing?

28th May - Coventry Building Society Arena

30th May - Southampton St. Mary's Road Stadium

1st June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium

3rd June - London Emirates Stadium

4th June - London Emirates Stadium

6th June - Falkirk Stadium

7th June - Falkirk Stadium

9th - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium

11th June - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium

14th June - Dublin Malahide Castle

15th June -Dublin Malahide Castle

READ MORE: What was THAT line in The Killers' Human inspired by and why is it so controversial?