WATCH: Brandon Flowers reveals “profound impact” Ian Curtis and Joy Division had on him

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers and the late Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis. Picture: 1. Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images 2. Martin O'Neill/Redferns

The Killers frontman took part in the livestream tribute to the Joy Division frontman 40 years on from his tragic passing.

Brandon Flowers has talked about the impact Ian Curtis had on him when he was younger.

The Killers frontman was among a host of musicians take part in the Moving Through the Silence livestream to mark the 40th anniversary of the Joy Division frontman's death.

Speaking during the event, which also included New Order and Joy Division's Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris, the Las Vegas rocker said: “My journey to Joy Division started at New Order. I distinctly remember being a young man and seeing Bizarre Love Triangle on MTV and knowing that this was something I could get behind."

He added: "As I got older and more invested in music, I traced that New Order lineage back to Ian Curtis and Joy Division. This unparalleled, stark, beautiful, primitive, soulful music: it had a profound impact on me, just like it did many others."

Watch the live stream here, where Flowers talks at around 54:10.

The celebration for the Joy Division frontman, who tragically lost his life to suicide in 1980, aged just 23, also included memories from Sumner and Morris and performances from the likes of Elbow and Kodaline.

The livestream was hosted by Headstock to raise awareness for Mental Health Awareness Week and funds for local Manchester charities.

You can donate to Manchester Mind, and the United We Stream GM Solidarity Fund here UnitedWeStream.co.uk.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by some of the topics in this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

Papyrus

HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141

papyrus-uk.org

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net

Maytree

Tel: 020 7263 7070

maytree.org.uk