Robert Smith raises £27,500 with Songs Of A Lost World artworks

The Cure frontman auctioned off five of his artworks inspired by the band's No. 1 album to raise funds for Heart Research UK.

Robert Smith has raised £27,000 for Heart Research UK.

The Cure frontman created five artworks inspired by the band's Songs Of a Lost World album for the anonymous heART project, which saw 576 postcard-sized pieces put on auction online, with the identity of the artists only revealed once they had been sold.

Now it has emerged exactly what Smith's creations - inspired by the tracks Drone:Nodrone, I Can Never Say Goodbye, Warsong and A Fragile Thing - fetched when they went under the gavel.

The artwork named after I Can Never Say Goodbye was the highest piece to be sold of all five fetching £15,500 at auction, followed by Warsong, which fetched £3,974.

Speaking about the artworks in a statement, the frontman said that making these pieces "allowed (him) to combine other passions, expressing emotions reflected on the album in a physical way."

The Plainsong singer continued: "What makes it even more satisfying is how this art can help drive change and support vital research which could save millions of lives.

"Over the years, I have sadly seen too many friends and family fall victim to heart disease. By bringing together the creativity of so many talented individuals the anonymous heART project is a wonderful opportunity to share this art and support a great cause. The project proves that art can truly make a difference – for artists, for collectors, and for the future of heart health."

The Cure - Friday I'm In Love at BST Hyde Park

The news comes after Songs Of A Lost World reached the top spot in November, giving The Cure their first UK album in 32 years.

The band's long-awaited 14th album, which marked their first studio release in 16 years, amassed over 50,000 sales.

Speaking about the overwhelmingly positive reception the record has received, frontman Robert Smith said: "It is enormously uplifting, genuinely heartwarming to experience such a wonderful reaction to the release of the new Cure album - to everyone who has bought it, listened to it, loved it, believed in us over the years - THANK YOU!"

The Cure celebrated the release of the album by performing their only scheduled show of the year with a show at The Troxy, London.

The night saw the band play a stunning three-hour-long set in three parts, first performing their latest album in full before treating some the intimate crowd to rarities and greatest hits such as Pictures of You, A Forest, Lullaby, In Between Days, Friday I'm In Love and Boys Don't Cry.

Smith paid tribute to bassist Simon Gallup during the show, remarking that it was a full 45 years ago this month when the pair began playing together in The Cure. To mark the occasion, the band performed a set of songs from the first album Smith and Gallup worked on, 1980's Seventeen Seconds: At Night, M, Secrets (played for the first time since 2011's Reflections shows), Play For Today and the live favourite A Forest.

Fans all over the world were invited to watch the extra special event, which was was made available in a free global YouTube live stream- allowing all the opportunity to celebrate the occasion right from their own living rooms.

Re-live the magic of Show Of A Lost World The Cure Live At Troxy, by catching up on the full live stream below:

THE CURE :: SONGS OF A LOST WORLD :: FULL LIVE STREAM

