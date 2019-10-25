WATCH: Courteeners release stunning video for Heavy Jacket single

Liam Fray and co have released the visuals for their comeback single, which is taken from forthcoming album More. Again. Forever.

Courteeners have released the video for their Heavy Jacket single.

The video is the first instalment of a three-part collaboration between the Middleton rockers and acclaimed author Emma Jane Unsworth.

After Liam Fray asked her to write something specifically for the band, Unsworth produced Better - which has been made into a short film.

The film has been split into three sections, which will be used for three separate Courteeners videos.

Watch the video for Heavy Jacket, which is the first track to be taken from Courteeners forthcoming studio album More. Again. Forever.

Courteeners' More. Again. Forever. album artwork. Picture: Press

Their sixth studio album and the follow-up to 2016’s Mapping The Rendezvous and will be released on 17 January 2020.

Meanwhile, Courteeners are set to embark on two arena dates this year and have been showing fans what to expect with stunning rehearsal videos, which see them with an orchestra.

See a video below:

After sharing some lyrics to their sixth single, That Kiss, Fray wrote: Been quiet on here as we've been busy away at HQ cooking up some bits for London & Manchester. That Kiss is 100%back. "

The Not Nineteen Forever singer added: "Just a quick note, I will never tire or be humbled enough as when these friends come and help us out. We've worked with some of them for nearly ten years now and every time I'm in their company I feel like I'm flying. They give the songs a life that is indescribable and when I'm in that room it's better than the Cup Final (I imagine)

"And Yes, they'll be coming to London and Manchester.



"See you there folks. Lx"

Courteeners' 2019 UK arena dates:

30 November - London Olympia

14 December - Manchester Arena

