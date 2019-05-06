WATCH: Liam Fray plays a haunting acoustic version of Not Nineteen Forever

The singer played some classic Courteeners tunes live in the Radio X studio. And it was spellbinding. Watch the whole session.

Gordon Smart invited Courteeners' Liam Fray and keyboard player Adam Payne into the Radio X studio recently to perform some of their latest tunes and and a couple of classics.

First up, here’s the all-time Courteeners classic Not Nineteen Forever, taken from the band’s 2008 debut album, St Jude. Liam turns this indie club floorfiller into a haunting ballad. You HAVE to listen to this, it's amazing.

Next, here’s an acoustic take on the single The 17th, taken from the latest album Mapping The Rendezvous. With its chorus of “Having such a good time, Having such a good time”, it’s a live favourite.

De La Salle is a jaunty album track from the band’s fifth album, Mapping The Rendezvous, released last year.

Lullaby is an underrated track from the second Courteeners album from 2010, Falcon, proving what a great songwriter Liam Fray is.