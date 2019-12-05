Courteeners announce intimate album launch UK gigs and only Manchester shows of 2020

5 December 2019, 13:32 | Updated: 5 December 2019, 13:38

Liam Fray and co will celebrate their More. Again. Forever. album. with gigs, which include their only Manchester shows of 2020.

Courteeners have announced a string of intimate gigs to support the release of their forthcoming album More. Again. Forever.

The Not Nineteen Forever outfit will play three gigs next February ahead of their sixth studio album, which is due out on 17 January 2020.

Liam Fray and co will visit the O2 Academy Liverpool on 13 February 2020 and play two shows at Manchester's Albert Hall from 15-16 February.

Tickets are on sale now at hmv.com/courteeners

According to the Cavorting outfit, the shows will mark their only Manchester shows of 2020.

Courteeners
Courteeners. Picture: Press

Meanwhile, Courteeners have been confirmed for TRNSMT 2020.

The Scottish Festival, which takes place on Glasgow Green from 10-12 July 2020, has also confirmed bill-toppers in Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi.

The trio will headline the first night of the festival on Friday 10 July, where they'll be joined by The Stone Roses legend Ian Brown, Geordie singer-songwriter and BRITs Critics' Choice winner Sam Fender, Stockport five-piece Blossoms and more.

Courteeners frontman Liam Fray said: "Scotland took us straight to their hearts, right from the very start. Starting with playing the ABC with The Coral back in 2007, we’ve always had an amazing connection with the people of Scotland. Feels like a 2nd home. To headline TRNSMT is a serious honour and we'll be bringing a serious party. What a line-up".

READ MORE: Why Courteeners' Not Nineteen Forever Is More Than Just An Indie Banger...

Courteeners' Liam Fray and Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner

Courteeners' Liam Fray, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi to headline TRNSMT Festival 2020

TRNSMT Festival 2020

Courteeners 2019

Courteeners at Heaton Park announcement image

Liam Fray in Courteeners' Heavy Jacket video

