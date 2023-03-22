Courteeners announce two Scottish warm-up shows ahead of Heaton Park gig

22 March 2023, 11:48 | Updated: 22 March 2023, 12:20

Courteeners Perform At The O2 Academy Edinburgh
Courteeners will play an intimate gig in Edinburgh and Glasgow. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

Liam Fray and co will play a date in Glasgow and Edinburgh ahead of their homecoming show at Heaton Park on 9th June.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Courteeners are set to play two warm-up shows this summer.

The Middleton rockers will play two intimate Scottish dates, taking to the Edinburgh O2 Academy on Sunday 4th June and the Glasgow O2 Academy on Monday 5th June.

They will be joined by as-yet-announced special guests at the shows, which take place just ahead of the band's Heaton Park gig on Friday 9th June.

Tickets for the new dates go on general sale on Friday 24th March 2023 at 9.30am.

Priority tickets for O2 Customers are on sale now.

Courteeners' sold-out Heaton Park gig will see them celebrate 15 years since the release of their St. Jude album, which was first released on 7th April 2008.

Last year saw the band share a remastered version of the album, which scored a number one in the UK Album Chart- three places higher than the original album's peak position.

Speaking about the power of St Jude ahead of the album's 10th anniversary, he told Radio X's John Kennedy: "I don't know why, but we did somehow connect with people on that record."

The Not Nineteen Forever rocker added: "And I don't know why, but If you connect with people when on the cusp of adulthood, you know like 18,19, 20. If you can connect with people at that age and you can really talk to them through an album, then I think you can hang onto them."

