WATCH: Courteeners cover Arctic Monkeys' Suck It And See at Sheffield gig

Liam Fray and co performed the much-loved Arctic Monkeys track during their warm-up gig at the O2 Academy on this week.

Courteeners covered Arctic Monkeys' Suck It And See during their Sheffield gig.

The Not Nineteen Forever rockers were playing a show at the city's O2 Academy on Tuesday (26 November), when frontman Liam Fray treated the crowds to an acoustic rendition the Sheffield band's 2011 single, which is taken from their album of the same name.

Watch Fray's stripped-back performance of Arctic Monkeys' track, in a video shared by Adam David on Twitter, above.

Courteeners' Liam Fray and Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images & Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images

Fray and co treated fans to a career-spanning setlist at the venue, which included classic hits such as Not Nineteen Forever, Cavorting, and That Kiss along with newer tracks Modern Love, The 17th, Heavy Jacket and More. Again. Forever.

The Middleton rockers also played Hometown One for the first time since 2015 and Beautiful Head for the first time since 2016.

Courteeners are continuing their string of shows with a date at The Sands Centre in Carlisle tonight (Wednesday 27 November).

The intimate gigs act as a warm-up for their shows at the London Olympia this Saturday (30 November) and at Manchester Arena on 14 December.

See Courteeners' setlist at the O2 Academy Sheffield on Tuesday 26 November:

1. Are You in Love With a Notion?

2. Cavorting

3. No One Will Ever Replace Us

4. Fallowfield Hillbilly

5. You Overdid It Doll

6. That Kiss

7. Small Bones

8. Heart Attack (live debut)

9. Sycophant

10. Heavy Jacket

11. Lose Control

12. More. Again. Forever.(live debut)

13. The 17th

Encore:

14. Hanging Off Your Cloud

15. Suck It and See (Arctic Monkeys cover)

Encore 2:

16. Hometown One (First time performed live since 2015)

17. Beautiful Head (first time performed live since 2016)

18. Modern Love

19. Not Nineteen Forever

20. What Took You So Long?

30 November - London Olympia

14 December - Manchester Arena