Courteeners announce support acts for UK dates

14 October 2019, 19:21 | Updated: 14 October 2019, 19:26

Courteeners live at Isle Of Wight Festival 2019
Courteeners live at Isle Of Wight Festival 2019. Picture: Mark Holloway/Getty Images

Here’s where you can see Liam Fray and his crew later this year…

Courteeners have announced two arena shows to round off 2019 and to launch their new album More. Again. Forever.

The band - led by the charismatic frontman Liam Fray will play London’s Olympia on Saturday 30 November and a Manchester Arena on Saturday 14 December 2019.

Support in London comes from The Coral, while joining Courteeners in Manchester will be the excellent Miles Kane.

Tickets are on sale now from Gigs and Tours and Ticketmaster

Courteeners support acts announced
Courteeners support acts announced. Picture: Press

Courteeners UK Tour Dates 2019

Saturday 30 November - Olympia, London

Saturday 14 December - Manchester Arena

2019 saw Courteeners headline their hometown venue of Heaton Park - a show that sold out all 50,000 tickets in just three hours.

Courteeners have announced details of their sixth studio album, More. Again. Forever., which will be released on 17 January 2020. It's the follow-up to 2016's acclaimed Mapping The Rendezvous.

Take a listen to the new Courteeners single Heavy Jacket:

